After a season to forget, FC Barcelona has been preparing for the next campaign for weeks with the help of its Sporting Director, Deco, and the new German coach, Hansi Flick. Now, they have decided to take the time necessary to analyse and study what the FC Barcelona squad needs to return to the top of both Spanish and European football. The first thing is to know which variety of players to keep and which to discard, in order to find the necessary replacements and that they meet a series of requirements to reinforce the squad.
Brazilian young talent Vitor Roque has rejected a multi-million-dollar offer from Al Hilal in the last 48 hours, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano. Despite the attractive salary and the promise of being a key player in the Saudi team, Roque prefers to continue fighting for his place at FC Barcelona. His decision to stay reinforces his commitment to the Catalan club and his desire to succeed in Europe, despite having played only 16 games and scored two goals since his arrival in the winter.
Negotiations between FC Barcelona and RB Leipzig for Dani Olmo continue without a solution. The German club are demanding a fixed 60 million euros, while Barça have improved their offer to almost 50 million euros fixed and 10 million in variables. According to Sport, Leipzig are sticking to their demand due to the need to finance the search for a suitable replacement for the Spanish midfielder, who wants to leave this summer.
FC Barcelona, while working on improving their squad, have set their sights on Bayern Munich striker Bryan Zaragoza, who could be sent out on loan. According to newspaper Sport, the interest in Zaragoza arises as an affordable option for attack. Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are also considering Al Ittihad’s N’Golo Kanté as an alternative for midfield, given that the club is looking for replacements following the departure of Oriol Romeu.
FC Barcelona are still resolving several issues in the summer transfer window. Oriol Romeu has been agreed to leave for Girona, and there are still important decisions to be made. Mundo Deportivo notes that the next crucial decision will be on whether the team needs another pivot to reinforce the midfield following Romeu’s departure, considering that players such as Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong have occupied that position in the past.
Clément Lenglet, following his return from Aston Villa, could be on his way to a new club. According to Relevo, Villarreal are interested in the French defender. Despite impressing Hansi Flick during pre-season, Lenglet’s high salary could see Barcelona consider his exit in order to lighten the wage bill. Villarreal are looking for a challenge for the defender and could offer a solution for both clubs.
Ilkay Gündogan, who has been a key player for FC Barcelona, could be on his way to Fenerbahce. According to As, the Turkish side, managed by Jose Mourinho, have shown interest in the German midfielder. Despite his outstanding contributions last season, Fenerbahce could be an attractive destination for Gündogan, allowing Barcelona to reduce one of their highest wages and facilitate new signings.
Ronald Araujo’s future at FC Barcelona could be in jeopardy. Sport reports that the Uruguayan centre-back is not happy with his current situation at the club. Complications in his contract renewal and his recent Champions League blunder have increased speculation about a possible exit. Araujo’s discontent could open up opportunities for market moves in the coming days.
Despite Mikel Merino’s move to Arsenal looking imminent, Caughoffside reveals that the Spanish midfielder has explored the possibility of joining FC Barcelona. Although Barcelona had shown interest ahead of the Euros, the recent focus on other players has relegated Merino to the back burner. Despite this, his entourage is still looking at options at Camp Nou, although the club’s priorities could divert their attention.
Sergi Roberto, whose contract with FC Barcelona has not yet been renewed, has attracted the interest of AS Roma. SportMediaset reports that the Italian club have submitted an offer for last season’s captain. With Barcelona still waiting to resolve their situation to sign him, Roberto could consider a new opportunity in Serie A, despite market manoeuvres that could allow him to remain at Camp Nou.
