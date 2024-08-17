The transfer market in the Bundesliga remains hectic, with several clubs eyeing possible signings and departures. Here we present the most interesting news and rumours circulating around the German teams.
The future of young Spanish striker Samu Omorodion remains uncertain after his move to Chelsea fell through. According to Football Insider, two new suitors have emerged: Napoli and RB Leipzig. While the Italians consider him a plan B in case of Victor Oshimen’s departure, Leipzig could see him as an important addition following the arrival of Antonio Nusa. Atletico Madrid are yet to make a final decision on their young prospect.
Bayern Munich’s French winger Kingsley Coman has caught the attention of FC Barcelona, who are looking for a top-level reinforcement for next season. However, “Sky Sport Germany” reports that the player could opt for a return to Paris Saint-Germain, the club where he was trained. Negotiations between PSG and Bayern Munich are currently at a standstill, leaving Barca in an uncertain position while Coman decides his future.
The Alphonso Davies saga continues, with Real Madrid willing to pay up to 35 million euros for the Canadian full-back. Bayern Munich are not budging on their position, and could prefer to keep the player until the end of his contract in 2025. The Merengues could wait a year to sign him as a free agent, but they do not rule out an offer this summer. The resolution of this case is still in the hands of the Bavarian club.
Manchester United have secured a double defensive coup by signing centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. Mazraoui has been transferred for a fixed fee of €15m plus €5m in bonuses, signing a contract until 2028. The move significantly strengthens the Red Devils’ defence, while Bayern lose a key player in their squad.
Olympique Marseille were close to signing young striker Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund on loan with an option to buy. However, according to “Footmercato.net”, negotiations have broken down due to the Germans’ delay in responding. Marseille are left without one of their main targets, while the future of the promising 19-year-old striker remains up in the air, with other clubs potentially interested.
RB Leipzig have found a successor to Dani Olmo following his departure to FC Barcelona. The club have signed 19-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge for €21 million plus variables. Nusa arrives on a five-year contract, and is expected to strengthen the German side’s attack, bringing freshness and youth to the squad at a key moment in the season.
Stuttgart, who are preparing for the Champions League, have shown interest in Sevilla centre-back Loïc Badé. According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the German club has already started negotiations with the player’s entourage. Sevilla, for their part, would be willing to accept an offer of at least 20 million euros for the defender, which would represent a significant sale for the Andalusians. Stuttgart could close a crucial signing before the market closes.
