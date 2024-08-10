🚨⚫️🟡 FC Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks! #LFC

… but we’ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options ✔️

Process ongoing to reach the total agreement… pic.twitter.com/nLpbK2X8Oa

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2024