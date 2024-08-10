The German league is already moving into a transfer market that will improve both the performance of the Bundesliga and the clubs that make up the league. After a season in which Bayer Leverkusen was crowned champion, Bayern want to prevent it from happening again. Here are some rumours and some of the latest news from this transfer market in Germany:
Manchester United are still looking to strengthen their squad under Erik Ten Hag, despite financial difficulties and a lack of European competition. PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is back on the radar of the Red Devils. In addition, the English team has set its sights on two Bayern Munich players: Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt. Both defenders could reinforce United’s defence, although no move has yet been finalised. With three weeks of the transfer window ahead, more negotiations are expected to cover the team’s needs.
Bayern Munich could be willing to let Kingsley Coman leave, which would free up salary cap space and make way for new signings. Although PSG were seen as a possible destination, FC Barcelona have shown interest in the French winger as an alternative to Nico Williams. However, the Catalans do not prioritise this signing and would only move forward if other options fail. Coman’s possible arrival at Barcelona would be on loan, depending on market conditions towards the end of the transfer window. Information via the newspaper SPORT.
Bayern Munich have stepped up their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah. However, Leverkusen have given Bayern an ultimatum to submit a formal offer before midnight. Bayern’s interest in Tah has grown following uncertainty over the future of Matthijs De Ligt, who could be moved to Manchester United. With a preliminary deal under discussion, Bayern need to secure the sale of De Ligt before finalising the arrival of Tah, who is seen as a key player in their defence.
Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in the race to sign Hoffenheim’s young striker Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs, including Liverpool, after a standout season with 16 goals in 35 games. Although Liverpool had previously shown interest, Borussia Dortmund have stepped up negotiations to secure the signing of Beier, who could become Niclas Füllkrug’s successor at Signal Iduna Park.
Despite rumours linking Joshua Kimmich to a number of top clubs, the German midfielder has decided to remain at Bayern Munich. Kimmich, 29, has been a prominent name in the transfer market, with interest from the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. With a contract until 2025, Bayern could have used this summer to sell him, but Kimmich has opted to stay, putting off any move to another club until next year, when he could leave on a free transfer.
Espanyol have managed to close the loan of striker Irvin Cardona, from Augsburg. The 27-year-old French player will join the Catalan team for one season with a purchase option of 400,000 euros. Cardona will seek to establish himself as Espanyol’s new top scorer, after weeks of negotiations between both clubs. The striker will have the opportunity to fight for a place in the starting lineup and strengthen the Perico team’s offense.
After a brilliant season on loan from Brighton, Deniz Undav has been signed permanently by Stuttgart. The 28-year-old German striker scored 18 goals and provided 9 assists in 30 Bundesliga games, which convinced Stuttgart to secure his stay until 2027. The German club paid more than 30 million euros to retain the rights of the player, who is shaping up to be a key player next season.
Winger Bryan Zaragoza is close to becoming a new Osasuna player, pending official confirmation. The Spanish player arrived in Pamplona from Bilbao to close his signing with the Navarrese club, according to El Chiringuito. Both parties have reached an agreement that will allow Zaragoza to continue his career in La Liga, where he will have the opportunity to enjoy more minutes on the pitch. His incorporation strengthens the Osasuna squad, which is looking to consolidate itself in the top flight of Spanish football.
