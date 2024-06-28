The German league is already moving into a transfer market that will improve both the performance of the Bundesliga and the clubs that make up the league. After a season in which Bayer Leverkusen was crowned champion, Bayern want to prevent it from happening again. Here are some rumours and some of the latest news from this transfer market in Germany:
Joshua Kimmich is closer to leaving than staying at Bayern Munich. The German currently concentrated with the German team in Euro 2024 will decide his future this summer and does not look like he will be in Munich, as revealed by Sky Sports Germany. On the other hand, Kimmich’s departure makes the team led by Kompany consider a swap with Federico Chiesa and Juventus Turin, since the Italian is in the same situation in his club. Clubs like FC Barcelona would also be interested in the German, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
Crystal Palace’s attacking sensation this past season has attracted the attention of teams such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. In the end, the player has decided to leave England and the Premier League, change his surroundings and join the team managed by Vicent Kompany in Munich. A sum of 70 million euros would reflect the move to the Bundesliga.
Niclas Füllkrug has had a great season with Borussia Dortmund and, given that he is 31 years old, it would be good for Dortmund to make a profit on him. Stuttgart would be willing to sign him and it would be an escape route for the German, who is also playing in the Champions League this season.
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
The left-back, who has been on loan at Dortmund, was due to return to Chelsea. However, they have decided to do business and make a profit on the player who was wanted by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. According to Fabrizio Romano, there is already an agreement for him to end up signing for Aston Villa and the transfer would be valued at 37.5 million euros.
