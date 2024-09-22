Although the transfer market of the Bundesliga has recently closed, activity in the offices does not stop.
German clubs are already planning their moves for the upcoming winter transfer market and even thinking long-term with a view to the summer of 2025. Rumours and negotiations continue at full speed as teams look to strengthen and maintain their competitiveness both domestically and in Europe. Top players, strategic renewals and possible departures are all on the agenda, with some names already beginning to be heard. This dynamic shows that in the Bundesliga, the transfer window is never really closed and there is always room for surprises and unexpected moves.
Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old striker Mathys Tel could be looking for an exit if his situation at the club does not improve, according to Bild. The player renewed his contract in March in the hope of gaining prominence, but has played a secondary role under Vincent Kompany, making just one start in the Bundesliga this season. If this situation does not change, it is not ruled out that the young Frenchman will look for a new destination in January or at the end of the campaign.
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is on the radar of two Premier League clubs, according to The Sun. Both Manchester United and West Ham United are interested in the player, who has lost relevance in Vincent Kompany’s system. Despite his crucial role in Bayern’s sextet under Hansi Flick, Goretzka has taken a backseat, which could ease his exit from the Bundesliga in search of a new challenge in England.
Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz continues to garner admirers, with Bayern Munich one of the clubs most interested in signing him, according to SportBild. Although Real Madrid have shown interest in the player for 2025, the Bavarians could be quick to make a push for the midfielder, who has had a brilliant start to the season under Xabi Alonso. His versatility and goal-scoring ability have made him one of the most sought-after talents in European football.
Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi is being targeted by Manchester United and Newcastle, according to TeamTalk. Adeyemi has been instrumental in Dortmund’s strong start to the season, contributing two goals and two assists in the first four games. Despite being under contract until 2027, his form has sparked interest from these Premier League clubs, who could make a move in the January transfer window. Liverpool, on the other hand, appear to have cooled their interest in the player.
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is being tracked by clubs including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, according to the Mirror. The Bavarian club are looking to extend his contract, which expires in 2026, but negotiations are at a standstill, sparking interest from several European giants. Manchester United have also joined the race for the midfielder, whose future has become one of the most closely watched stories in the transfer market.
#Latest #news #rumours #Bundesliga #transfer #market #Goretzka #Musiala #Wirtz
Leave a Reply