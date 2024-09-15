Although the transfer market of the Bundesliga has recently closed, activity in the offices does not stop.
German clubs are already planning their moves for the upcoming winter transfer market and even thinking long-term with a view to the summer of 2025. Rumours and negotiations continue at full speed as teams look to strengthen and maintain their competitiveness both domestically and in Europe. Top players, strategic renewals and possible departures are all on the agenda, with some names already beginning to be heard. This dynamic shows that in the Bundesliga, the transfer window is never really closed and there is always room for surprises and unexpected moves.
German outlet Bild has revealed the financial details of the transfers of some of the most prominent players in recent years, including the figures for the transfers of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid and Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Haaland joined City for €60 million, activating a clause known to all. Meanwhile, Bellingham’s signing cost Real Madrid €103 million in fixed fees, to which another €10 million was added in variables for the titles won last season. In addition, Bellingham’s price could increase by an additional €29 million in the coming years, depending on future bonuses.
The season has barely started, but already rumours and speculations about transfers that seemed forgotten are resurfacing. This time, Victor Boniface is back in the spotlight as a possible target for a European champion. The Nigerian striker was key for Bayer Leverkusen last season, contributing 21 goals and 9 assists in 34 games, helping Xabi Alonso’s side achieve a historic double. His projection in Germany continues to rise, and rumours are inevitable after his outstanding recent performances. According to CalcioMercato.it, Juventus are showing interest in Boniface, especially if they fail to renew Dusan Vlahovic, and are already considering long-term alternatives, with the Leverkusen attacker being an attractive option and perhaps more affordable than other names on the market.
Real Madrid have a clear plan for 2025 and that is to sign Alphonso Davies as a free agent and possibly bring in another top player, such as Florian Wirtz or some surprise that could still emerge. The club remains focused on the future, and although Davies’ contract with Bayern Munich ends in June, Madrid is not completely sure that the Canadian will maintain his intention not to renew with the Bavarians. Therefore, they are keeping all options open while uncertainty persists. Although the summer market has concluded without any major moves, the pressure on Bayern is high given the risk of losing one of its stars, which promises to keep Davies at the centre of rumours in the coming months.
Nuri Sahin has taken on the challenge of guiding Borussia Dortmund in their quest to close the competitive gap with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Germany. The former player, now manager, is leading a new era for the Signal Iduna Park side, who are fresh from their Champions League final last season. Among their plans for reinforcements, the club are interested in Dennis Man, the talented 26-year-old winger who has shone in Serie A, showing Sahin’s clear intention to strengthen the team in order to remain in the elite of European football.
Jonathan Tah’s agent Max Bielefeld has made it clear that the player’s intention is to see out his current contract and leave Bayer Leverkusen for free next summer after a potential move to Bayern Munich fell through. Despite Tah being linked with several big clubs, including FC Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen are not giving up and, according to Sport Bild, the German club’s management are preparing a last-ditch effort to retain the centre-back. They are planning to present a renewal offer shortly, which they hope will be convincing enough to make Tah reconsider his decision and stay at the club, thus avoiding a free exit and frustrating his numerous suitors.
#Latest #news #rumours #Bundesliga #transfer #market #Dortmund #Jonathan #Tah #Boniface..
Leave a Reply