The German league is already moving into a transfer market that will improve both the performance of the Bundesliga and the clubs that make up the league. After a season in which Bayer Leverkusen was crowned champion, Bayern want to prevent it from happening again. Here are some rumours and some of the latest news from this transfer market in Germany:
FC Barcelona continue to insist on signing Dani Olmo, but face strong resistance from RB Leipzig. According to Sports worldLeipzig rejected an initial offer from Barça of 40 million euros in instalments and 20 million in difficult-to-reach variables. Despite this, the player’s agents recently met with the Catalan club, showing Olmo’s interest in joining the Blaugranas.
Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Matthijs de Ligt at Manchester United. According to Sky Sportsthe English club have made a €40 million offer for the Bayern Munich centre-back. However, Bayern are demanding €50 million plus bonuses to consider selling him. United are willing to increase their offer to secure the signing of the Dutch defender.
Real Madrid have not lost sight of Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié. ACE reports that the Ecuadorian defender, valued at 50 million euros, is an option to strengthen the Merengue defence after the departure of Nacho Fernández. Hincapié has aroused the interest of other clubs such as Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, but Madrid are still keeping an eye on his situation.
PSG are set to launch an offensive for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. Sport Image indicates that the French club would offer him a high salary and the promise of playing in his preferred position of central midfield. Bayern, for their part, will seek to renew the player, but if they do not succeed, they could sell him to avoid him leaving for free in 2025.
Juventus are looking for a partner for Dusan Vlahovic and have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Porto’s Francisco Conceiçao. According to CalcioMercato.comJuve face competition from clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool for Adeyemi, while Conceicao is also being followed by Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.
After losing Leny Yoro, Real Madrid have turned their attention to RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba. Central defense reports that the young French centre-back is being closely watched by Madrid’s scouts during the Paris Olympics. Lukeba, a strong presence in Leipzig’s defence, could be a viable option for Ancelotti’s side.
Borussia Dortmund, now managed by Nuri Sahin, are interested in Miguel Gutierrez and Yan Couto, both from Girona. Relevo mentions that Dortmund are well positioned to sign Gutierrez, who has a 35 million euro release clause, and are also looking for Couto, who belongs to Manchester City and could cost 40 million euros.
Xavi Simons, after an outstanding season at RB Leipzig, could return to the German club. Le Parisien reports that PSG, who own his transfer, could loan the player out again in the face of the probable departure of Dani Olmo from Leipzig. Simons has attracted interest from several clubs, but seems inclined to remain in the Bundesliga.
Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champions Bayer Leverkusen want Arda Güler from Real Madrid. Sport reports that Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sees Güler as the ideal successor to Toni Kroos. Milan are also interested in the young Turk, but Leverkusen are looking for a loan move to strengthen their squad.
Noussair Mazraoui’s move to West Ham from Bayern Munich has collapsed. Sky Sports reported that although there was a €15.5m deal between the clubs, the player’s agents were not convinced. Mazraoui remains a prominent name in Bayern’s exit lists, with other clubs such as Manchester United also interested.
#Latest #news #rumours #Bundesliga #transfer #market #Dani #Olmo #Kimmich #Xavi #Simons
Leave a Reply