Atlético de Madrid have not had the best of seasons despite their fourth position in the league and their quarter-finals in the Champions League, and taking into account the competitive level to which Cholo Simeone has led them, much more is expected from the club from the Spanish capital. Therefore, improvements are expected in the team for next season and even more so knowing the departures that there will be of players.
Here we will review the latest rumors and signings of the club from Madrid for next season.
Samu Omorodion is enjoying a long summer before joining the Atlético de Madrid squad next season, however an unexpected offer has arrived at the offices of the Metropolitano that makes them consider selling him. According to Marca, Chelsea have offered 40 million euros to sign Samu Omorodion, an offer that Atlético de Madrid are considering.
According to the story Sportthe Catalan club and the new coach, Flick, have backtracked on their statements about getting rid of the Joãos for next season, and have preferred to adopt a neutral position with them. Everyone is starting from scratch for the next season, and the Catalans may want the services of the Portuguese again.
Pierre Emile Hojberg has always been a player that Atlético de Madrid has liked, in fact the club had made approaches to try to get the player. Now, Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in the player, as reported by Marca.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Atlético de Madrid has renewed Alejandro Iturbe’s contract for three seasons and he will be under the orders of Fernando Torres in the reserve team.
England international Conor Gallagher is out of contract with Chelsea next season, and in one of the many windows that are opening up for Atlético this market, a new one has appeared with him. According to ReliefThe player is valued at around 58 million, although there are clubs in the Premier League also interested in the player.
#Latest #news #rumours #Atlético #Madrid #transfer #market #Joao #Félix #Hojberg
Leave a Reply