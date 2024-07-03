🔴⚪️ Spanish GK Alejandro Iturbe set to sign new three-year deal at Atlético Madrid, agreement done.

Full trust club side in 2003 born GK who decides to stay in order to work under his idol Fernando Torres.

Torres was already his manager in Youth League. pic.twitter.com/toaoWLGV1T

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024