Atlético de Madrid have not had the best of seasons despite their fourth position in the league and their quarter-finals in the Champions League, and taking into account the competitive level to which Cholo Simeone has led them, much more is expected from the club from the Spanish capital. Therefore, improvements are expected in the team for next season and even more so knowing the departures that there will be of players.
Here we will review the latest rumors and signings of the club from Madrid for next season.
With the departure of Álvaro Morata to Milan practically closed, Atlético de Madrid is reactivating the route that has Girona’s top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, as its protagonist. The dream of signing Julián Álvarez remains on the horizon, although the Ukrainian seems a more accessible option. Although it has not yet officially confirmed any signing for next season, Atlético has several fronts open. It has already closed the signing of Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad and is pushing to do the same with David Hancko from Feyenoord. The need to strengthen the attack is evident, especially after the departure of Memphis Depay and the imminent departure of Morata to AC Milan. Dovbyk, Girona’s top scorer with 24 goals, is an attractive option and is valued at 40 million euros.
Defensive weakness has been a constant concern for Atletico Madrid this season. The team already has Robin Le Normand on the way, but are also interested in Feyenoord’s David Hancko. The Slovakian has impressed with his form during Euro 2024 and has impressed Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director. However, Feyenoord are demanding €35 million for Hancko, and Atletico’s first offer of €25 million was rejected. The Madrid club continue to intensify negotiations, but will have to improve their offer to secure the signing of the centre-back.
Atlético Madrid are still working to strengthen their defence. Following the departure of Gabriel Paulista, Mario Hermoso and Çağlar Söyüncü, the team needs new defenders. In addition to Le Normand, the club is interested in Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig. Simakan, 24, is a promising French centre-back whose cost could rise to 40-45 million euros. Both Atlético and Liverpool have shown interest in the player, although they have not yet submitted concrete offers. Simakan does not rule out the possibility of changing leagues, but is not in a hurry to leave Leipzig either.
Atletico Madrid have begun to make significant moves to sign Julian Alvarez. The Argentine striker is willing to leave Manchester City due to a lack of prominence. The Madrid club has started negotiations with the player’s entourage, who are keen on joining Simeone’s team. However, convincing City will be a difficult task. Alvarez’s contract with the English club runs until June 2028 and his signing could cost around 80 million euros. The addition of Alvarez would significantly strengthen Atletico’s attack after the departure of Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata.
Saúl Ñíguez temporarily leaves Atlético de Madrid to join Sevilla on loan for the 2024-2025 season. After several outstanding seasons at Atlético, Saúl has had an inconsistent performance since his return from his time at Chelsea. Now, he will look to revitalize his career at Sevilla under the guidance of García Pimienta. The loan agreement includes the possibility of extending Saúl’s contract with the Nervión club once next season ends. Sevilla confirm that Saúl is their fourth signing for the 2024-2025 season.
With Alvaro Morata’s departure to AC Milan imminent, Atletico Madrid are looking for a replacement up front. PSG’s Goncalo Ramos has become a priority target for the team. Ramos, 23, was an €80 million investment for PSG but has not had the expected role under Luis Enrique. Atletico will need to make a significant offer to convince PSG to let Ramos go. Atletico’s sporting director Andrea Berta has already shown interest in the Portuguese forward.
Dani Olmo has risen to the top of the list of possible Atlético Madrid signings. According to the German newspaper Bild, Atlético have accelerated negotiations for the Spanish international and are leading the bidding for his signing. Olmo, 26, has excelled at Euro 2024 and is one of the most sought-after players at the moment. His release clause with Leipzig is 60 million euros and expires soon. Olmo is attracted by the possibility of returning to Spain and becoming one of Atlético Madrid’s key players, a move that could be finalised in the coming weeks.
#Latest #news #rumours #Atlético #Madrid #transfer #market #Dani #Olmo #Simakan
Leave a Reply