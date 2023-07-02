We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the possible change of cards between Neymar and Joao Felix when Luis Enrique’s announcement becomes official, to Cancelo’s possible new club after leaving Bayern.
As reported by Fraz Fletcher, an ABC journalist, Chelsea are interested in signing two of the best young players in Europe. The blues are looking for the signing of Cherki and Florian Wirtz.
Villarreal have already sent their proposal to Dinamo Zagreb for Dominic Livakovic, Croatia’s starting goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano. In this race he competes with Fiorentina and also with Fenerbahçe. The viola have seen how the Croats already reject a proposal of 6 million euros for the goal.
Dusan Vlahovic has a price. The striker has not fit in at Juventus and the Turin club is considering leaving him. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has decided that the base price for his departure will be 80 million euros. This newspaper assures that there was interest from Atlético and Chelsea, but they offered forwards in exchange that Juve was not satisfied with, such as Morata and Lukaku.
Erik Ten Hag wanted to look for a new goalkeeper and Inter confirmed United’s interest in Onana, but the limited budget at the time of signings means that David De Gea cannot be ruled out. As the club explained in its statement, “David De Gea’s contract will expire, but discussions are still open with the goalkeeper.” Thus, De Gea remains in limbo while United asks him not to sign for a new club in order to continue having the option of his return. as explained by The Sun.
The Weah family legacy will continue to grow in Serie A. After George Weah won the Ballon d’Or with a historic Milan, his son signed for Juventus to try to relaunch the Turin club.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Everton are back for Arnaut Danjuma. After the departure of Nico Jackson to Chelsea, the Liverpool club wants to permanently take the attacker who was already at Tottenham. The signing of him was about to take place in winter, but the departure of Frank Lampard cooled the operation definitively. This newspaper points out that Danjuma’s representatives will reopen talks about the player shortly and would leave a figure close to 22 million euros in the coffers.
Hakim Ziyech underwent further tests in Madrid today which confirmed red flags at the knee and hip. As a result, Ziyech received a new offer with his base salary reduced by 40%. After failing the medical examination, Arabia continues to bid for the Moroccan, but with a penalty.
João Félix continues without finding a destination and, if nothing speeds up, on July 10 he will return to work under the command of Simeone. The Portuguese is looking for a way out and knows that Chelsea’s has expired, so he is waiting for Luis Enrique to officially become PSG’s new coach to see what decision he makes with Neymar. In the event that the Brazilian did not continue, Joao would be one of the wishes of the Asturian coach.
Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, has told exclusively that Atlético de Madrid enters fully by taking over the signing of Azpilicueta. Everything seemed to indicate that Azpilicueta had closed his incorporation to Inter, but he has made a 180 degree turn due to pressure from the player’s family to return to his native country.
Cancelo returns to a City where he continues to have a contract until 2027. The new Champions League champion has already made it clear that he would not put any kind of impediment to his departure and a possible destination could be in Barcelona, where Xavi Hernández has not ruled out signing a winger right, yes, as long as the economic aspect also fits.
