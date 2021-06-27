We review some of the most prominent movements in recent days, as well as the rumors related to them:
The Parisian team would be close to reinforcing its right back with the Spanish-Moroccan, for whom Fabrizio Romano assures that they will pay 60 million euros fixed and 10 in variables. The winger has spent a season at Inter and would be the third addition for next season after the execution of the purchase option (16M) by Danilo Pereira and the free arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum.
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Mbappé, Pjanic, Sancho, Gayá and much more
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Mbappé, Pjanic, Sancho, Gayá … and much more
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: André Silva, Pogba, Harry Kane and more
Latest information that has been produced in the transfer market for next season.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Locatelli, Dybala, Grealish, Paulinho … and much more
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Locatelli, Dybala, Grealish, Paulinho … and much more
Liverpool joins the fight for the signing of Kylian Mbappé
Liverpool also want to sign French striker Kylian Mbappé
The French midfielder trained at La Masia between 2009 and 2015, moving to the lower ranks of Paris Saint Germain and reaching the first team last season. In August he will turn 19 years old and, except for surprise, he will do so far from the French capital, since his contract ends next July.
Sports world echoes the French media and relates that, after more than a week since Real Madrid said goodbye at the end of the contract, the Spanish central defender could land at Paris Saint Germain to reinforce his defense.
The Welsh winger confirmed to the BBC that he will continue to play football, thus dispelling recent rumors about a possible retirement. He will not do it again in this European Championship with his country, which was eliminated (0-4) by Denmark last night in the round of 16. It remains to be seen if he completes his last year of contract with Real Madrid next year.
The Scottish left-back has extended his link with the London discipline, where he landed in 2019. The new contract binds him until 2026, at which point he will be 29 years old.
According to him Daily Mail, the citizens they would be willing to pay a figure of 116 million euros for the Aston Villa attacker. If it became a reality, it would surpass the most expensive transfer in history in the Premier League (105M), as was Paul Pogba’s at Manchester United in 2016.
Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham Hotspur, asks 175 million for the English striker. According ESPN, Manchester City would be interested in acquiring him for the summer of 2022, without contractual influence as he is linked until 2024, but with almost 29 years behind him to lower the figure a bit.
Rumors have been linking Kylian Mbappé with Real Madrid for years and even Florentino Pérez has not hidden his taste for the Frenchman. However, in recent days the rumor mill about Liverpool had been reactivated, something that Fabrizio Romano has been in charge of denying according to his sources.
The journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has assured that the London team is interested in reinforcing its defense with the French central Sevilla. Its clause (80M) is the value that the Seville club has always referred to for those interested. It should be remembered that Tottenham is still without a coach after several names and that José Mourinho was dismissed on April 19.
The Ecuadorian center-back of Club Atlético Talleres, who at 19 is the undisputed starter with his senior team, has been linked to several clubs in Europe. However, Andrés Fassi has spoken as the highest representative of the Argentine entity to The Uncheck, mentioning that there are advanced negotiations with an Italian club.
Leave a Reply