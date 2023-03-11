Although it is not a transfer period, the clubs are already working on the search and incorporation of new players with an eye on the following season to strengthen their squads and thus achieve the objectives stipulated for said campaign.
Javi Galán and Atlético de Madrid have been related on more than one occasion and now with Reinildo’s injury the mattress team is forced to go to the transfer market for next season and according to Relevo, Javi Galán is one of the names that is shuffled
As reported by journalist Raffaele Auriemma in C.R.C.C. Radio, Chelsea have shown interest in the Mexican player from Napoli. Other English clubs such as Arsenal or Newcastle had previously shown interest in the player.
PSG wants to restructure the squad for next season and according to The Sun, from Paris they believe that the United center-back would fit what they are looking for.
According to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, who was world champion in the last World Cup, Julián Álvarez, will sign a new contract with Manchester City until 2028, one more year and with an improvement in his salary.
Marcelo ends his stay in Europe after passing through Olympiacos and signs for Fluminense, the club where he trained as a footballer. He left the club in 2006, and now, in 2023, he has returned to what was his home.
With Tottenham’s recent elimination from the Champions League, players like Richarlison are unhappy with Conte. This has made the Brazilian rethink his future and reappear in the orbit of Real Madrid, where he has previously dreamed of being a substitute for Benzema.
Real Madrid knows that it needs to sign a new striker to replace Karim Benzema and according to Mundo Deportivo, the white club would be keeping an eye on Gonçalo Ramos.
