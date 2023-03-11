Understand Julián Álvarez will sign a new deal with Manchester City next week. Julián has approved the final proposal from the club 🚨🔵🤝🏻 #MCFC

New deal will be valid until 2028, one more year — significant pay rise after his great impact with PL and World Cup win.

Here we go 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/SV3jnPP1h3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2023