It’s been about three weeks since the summer window was closed and the main European clubs were able to make their last moves in the form of additions. They will not be able to do it again, except in the case of free agency, until the month of January.
Despite this, there are already the first news and rumors about other countries that have an open market and, especially, in players who have not started being important in their respective teams and who could look for a way out.
The Colombian midfielder has not added any minute so far this season with Everton, it being evident that Rafael Benítez does not count for him in his project with the toffee. According to Paul Joyce, a journalist from The Times, Negotiations for a loan to the Qatari Al Rayyan are underway and details about the player’s salary remain to be discussed.
The Dutch central Juventus could leave without the need for negotiation between a hypothetical buying club and the bianconeri starting next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Of course, it would be a high figure (150M) for a world of football that will still continue to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.
The Dutch coach will continue to direct FC Barcelona in Cádiz despite being tied (1-1) with just enough against Granada at home in his first stake after the ultimatum received from above, according to Sports world. After the defeat (0-3) against Bayern München his image was greatly diminished and, for the moment, he does not seem to improve.
The Franco-Macedonian center-back landed at Sánchez Pizjuán in 2018 at a rate of 13.5 million from Stade Rennais. After having played 17 games in more than three years, the Seville club has terminated his contract for not maintaining the physical form and discipline required for professional football, according to the Seville newspaper.
The Argentine striker ends his contract in June 2023 with the discipline neroazzurri and in the next summer he would put himself in a delicate contractual situation as he was the last one to enter for him. That is why, according to Sports worldThe board of directors is treating as a priority to expand their link.
The Italian midfielder is less urgent to extend by having a contract until 2024, but Sports world ensures that they want to improve salary conditions in accordance with the interest of clubs such as Real Madrid or Manchester United.
The Argentine coach has not started the course well with those of Balaídos, with a draw and four defeats in the first five days. However, the confidence continues from the Galician directive after this summer it was renewed until 2024.
Massimiliano Allegri would have given the club authorization to have the Spanish forward, for whom the two-year loan (20M) had already been paid to Atlético de Madrid and, according to Tuttosport, to which the purchase option (35M) will be added next summer.
The Brazilian left winger has started the season at a high level with five goals and two assists in six games. According to Fabrizio Romano, this level would help the board to consider him untouchable and take rumors about transfers as a joke.
The Spanish right winger has a contract with the merengue team until 2023 and, according to SER string, It is not clear that it will continue in the medium term in the capital. The Spaniard has played 69 ‘divided into five games so far this year, none of them as a starter and exceeding half an hour on the pitch in only one.
