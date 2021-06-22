How could it be otherwise, the Eurocup is revaluing the players who are standing out in the continental tournament matches. The matches that are played are the ideal setting for players who have not yet made the leap to an important team, to receive the looks that they have not had until now and can be captured by the great teams of Europe. Therefore, we are going to review the current rumors and signings.
El Cholo would have asked Insigne to reinforce the athletic front according to Mundo Deportivo. The Italian would be the ideal companion for Suárez and could make up one of the most feared forwards in Europe.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: André Silva, Pogba, Harry Kane and more
Latest information that has occurred in the transfer market for next season.
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Depay, Gosens, Javi Martínez and more
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Barça signs Depay, Javi Martínez goes to Qatar …
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
After the elimination of Turkey, Çalhanoglu has negotiated his signing with Inter Milan and could be presented today. The Turkish midfielder leaves AC Milan to go to the city rival.
The final of the Europa League made a dent in United, who would like to take over the services of the central defender who played in the team that deprived them of the title. His projection and ability to play the ball are his best asset for a sports project, that of Manchester, which looks very good.
The Netherlands winger is being one of the sensations of the European Championship and has already aroused the interest of several big clubs in Europe. Everton and Inter Milan have asked about him, but the one that could be closer is Bayern Munich.
Bordalás is a coach who likes to give his teams their own personality, and there are few players with more personality than Arambarri. The new Valencia coach knows the Uruguayan well and would have asked him for his new project.
The City player does not have the confidence of Guardiola who is looking for a world-class “9”. The chosen one would be Harry Kane and to make his signing cheaper, they could put Gabriel Jesús into the equation according to The Times.
Despite his youth, the Spanish midfielder has felt important in Milan, so he would have asked to stay together rossonero, knowing that in Madrid he would have few opportunities. According to Calciomercato, Milan would be negotiating an assignment with a purchase option.
The French central defender has been standing out at Naples for years and the time has come to take a step forward. Real Madrid would be looking for a top defender to replace Ramos and Koulibaly would be the chosen one. Ancelotti knows him well, and he would be a perfect fit for Madrid.
Leave a Reply