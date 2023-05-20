Welcome to 90min, where today we will discuss the possible signings that could revolutionize the transfer market in European football for next season. Teams are willing to invest huge amounts of money to secure the services of the most talented players, and the rumors are everywhere.
The culés are quite clear that they prefer the Belgian from Atlético de Madrid to reinforce the attack. Xavi Hernández has already communicated to the board that if an offer of more than 25 million arrives, his opinion is that the club should sell the Moroccan.
PSG wins integers to get the services of Kolo Muani. Until now, Bayern were the best positioned to take the Frenchman, but according to BILDthe Bavarians have stood.
Spanish newspapers and The Times They have confirmed that there are two teams that are closely following Harry Kane. Real Madrid and Manchester United will focus this summer market on looking for a reinforcement for their forward, and the English killer likes in both entities.
Xavier Hernández has informed Laporta that he continues to count on the Catalan defender. The only difference with the planning of the season of the past campaign, is that the coach culé sees him as a defensive pivot.
Manchester City wants to shore up the defense for the next campaign. Pep Guardiola knows that the only weak point of his team is defense, and the Skyblues are behind the signing of Josko Gvardiol. Via ESPN.
Barcelona wants to give the French central defender an outlet, and the London entity is interested in keeping the player. The deal will close in the next few days.
It’s no secret that Barça are after Ilkay Gündoğan, but a new world-class midfielder has been added to Barça’s wish list. We are talking about Joshua Kimmich, according to reports from the newspaper Sport.
