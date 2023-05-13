We are approaching the end of all the competitions and the different clubs are beginning to move chips in all the plans that have been emerging to improve their respective squads for the next campaign. We are less than a month away from the transfer market for the summer period opening its doors.
According to information from TyC Sports, there would be three great Premier League teams that want to do with the services of Dibu Martínez, these teams would be Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea. Aston Villa would not look badly on selling the Argentine as long as a good amount of money arrives.
The Frenchman ends his contract with FC Barcelona in 2024 and both the player and the coach want to remain united. Now it is understood that the Catalan team has made a contract proposal, if only to start conversations, as a result of this proposal more will come.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the Roma center-back who has recently been called up to the Brazilian team has drawn the attention of several Premier League clubs, who have sent scouts to watch him before the transfer window. signings.
“Let’s hope Declan stays. We would be delighted if he continued to be a West Ham player, but we understand that this may not be the case. It is one of the possible scenarios,” said the Scottish coach at a press conference. “It’s part of our plan for Declan to stay, but we also understand that there’s a good chance he won’t stay,” he added. Whoever wants to get Rice’s services will have to shell out a large amount, according to Daily Mail the player has been valued at 150 million euros.
According to information in the newspaper ACE, Atlético de Madrid is negotiating the transfer of the 21-year-old central defender from Racing de Montevideo, Santiago Mouriño. This was said by Washington Lizandro, president of the club, to the aforementioned Spanish media.
The Blaugrana team was debating whether or not to launch the signing of Vítor Roque and, according to information from Sports world, have come to the conclusion that they will go for the 18-year-old Brazilian. For it the group culé will have to close exits.
As reported to ball, the player who is currently on loan to Bayern Munich from Manchester City, is interested in the team coached by Mikel Arteta. So the 28-year-old winger could end up a direct rival to City.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal would have sent scouts to closely follow the Leipzig soccer player, Mohamed Simakan. So far there is nothing advanced.
