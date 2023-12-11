We all know the demands that exist at Real Madrid when it comes to performing and playing for the white club. Not everyone has what it takes to defend the elastic merengue. Only the best are destined to play for a club of the caliber of Real Madrid. Now, with the winter transfer market approaching, the Madrid board begins to organize next January
Below we leave you with all the rumors and news in the transfer market that are being talked about for Real Madrid.
One of Real Madrid's main objectives is to acquire the services of Bayern Munich's Canadian full-back, Alphonso Davies, who has a contract until 2025 but has not yet renewed. Bayern's sporting director was asked about Davies' situation, to which he said: “he still has a contract until 2025”, to reveal that “there are conversations. We will see what happens in the coming weeks.”
Miguel Gutiérrez is being one of the sensations of this Girona that is marveling everyone. The full-back left La Fábrica for Girona for five million euros and Real Madrid saved a buyback option. Now, many think that the player is valid for Real Madrid and could return to what was once his house for 8 million euros.
The U17 World Cup has made many clubs pay attention to young talents and one of the players who has attracted the most attention from a large number of European clubs is Claudio Echeverri, from River Plate. Real Madrid is a player who has made his name, although he will have competition with clubs like Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City. Inform Brand.
According to the English media, The Sun, Real Madrid would have set their sights on Caylan Vickers, an 18-year-old English third-team player. If he arrives at the white club, he would go to Castilla. Arsenal are also tracking the player
The father of the Gerogiano player said the following words: “He always dreamed and dreams of playing for Real Madrid.”
Now, the player has responded to his father: “I can confirm that Real Madrid was one of my passions during my childhood, but I assure you that now I am focused 100% on Naples.”
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Real #Madrid #Alphonso #Davies #Miguel #Gutiérrez
Leave a Reply