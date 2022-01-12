After being the main protagonist in the summer market with all its galactic incorporations, PSG is having a fairly quiet January. Of course, the club needs to release players for about 100 million euros to try to balance the accounts.
This is how the transfer market is currently in the French team.
Mauro Icardi continues to be Juventus’ main target in this transfer market. And although PSG does not close the exit door, they will only let him leave if it is in the form of a transfer while the Italians want a transfer with a non-mandatory purchase option, according to L’Équipe. The French team asks around 30 million for their player.
PSG’s goal is more than well covered and Sergio Rico does not enter into Pochettino’s plans. The Spanish goalkeeper wants to leave on loan in this market in search of the minutes he does not have in the Parque de los Príncipes. According to the journalist Matteo Moretto, Mallorca is interested in his incorporation and would already be negotiating with PSG.
Xavi Simons ends his contract with PSG in June and his continuity in the Parisian subsidiary is not at all clear. If he does not have more opportunities in the first team, the player is willing to change of scene and already has several proposals, the last one from Glasgow Rangers, according to the Daily record.
Wijnaldum arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer and after not finding the continuity he hoped for, his wish is to leave the club. In England there are several clubs that have been interested in him and at the moment, according to Football Insider, the Dutchman would have ruled out returning to Newcastle as he prefers clubs at the top of the table. Arsenal would be the main favorite although it remains to be seen if they go after him now in January or decide to wait until June.
Presnel Kimpembe ends his contract with PSG in 2024 and at the moment the club has not made him any renewal offer. As reported from L’Équipe The player does not rule out a change of scene and has several offers from the Premier, including one from Chelsea where he would meet up with Tuchel.
It is impossible to talk about the transfer market at PSG without mentioning Mbappé. The player has not yet made a decision about his future, at least officially, and according to L’Equipe the club is still optimistic and trusts that he will end up renewing his contract beyond 2022. The possible arrival of Zidane on the bench for next season would be key in this matter.
Despite having the best offensive trident in the world, PSG continues to look to the market for players to strengthen itself in this month of January. One of the names they were considering was that of Ousmane Dembélé but they would have finally discarded him. In addition, the player does not want to leave Barcelona in winter either.
The name of Paul Pogba is once again linked to PSG and it seems that this time the interest is even more real. The French player ends his contract in June and has no intention of renewing it, so he will be a free agent in June. The French team is the main favorite to take over his services, and the player would also like to play in Paris
Another Manchester United player who would be on the French agenda is Marcus Rashford. As reported by The Times newspaper, PSG would want the English striker as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé for next season, if the French player does not finally renew his contract and ends up leaving.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #PSG #Icardi #Xavi #Simons #Pogba
Leave a Reply