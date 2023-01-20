These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market as of January 20, 2023. From the future of Marco Asensio, who is still not renewing with Real Madrid, to the new Trossard team, including Gvardiol’s wish:
Chelsea have offered around 63 million euros for the 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo, but it has been turned down. They don’t want to let the player out in this transfer window.
The north London team has been developing a transfer policy for some time based on a commitment to young talent and very contained spending on the market…
Noni Madueke is currently undergoing his medical tests as a new Chelsea player after arriving in London on Thursday night. He will complete the deal with PSV Eindhoven in a package of 35 million euros.
The negotiations between Atleti and the Wolves are at a crucial moment. In the next 24-48 hours there will be news about the departure of Felipe. Both parties are very close to closing the deal, the player wants to leave and Atlético already has his replacement in mind.
He has hardly played this season with Leicester City. The club knows of the player’s desire to leave and they have wanted to bet on new players for the future. Atlético de Madrid is clear that it is their number one priority right now.
Next Friday the medical tests will be carried out and the contract will be made official. He will finally sign with Arsenal until 2026, not until 2027 as has been speculated. Arteta needed an attack man and they have closed a good, beautiful and cheap operation. Only 27 million euros.
“It is a great club with a lot of power, we have faced each other many times, I know the enormous quality and charisma of this club. Now I am proud to be part of Bayern. Great tasks await us. I am looking forward to starting with my new teammates and very excited about everything that is to come. I want to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for eight and a half magnificent years and for making this transfer possible,” he said at his presentation. He will sign until 2025.
“That does not depend on me, you have to ask someone else,” Marco Asensio replied to the media last night after being asked about his future. The striker’s contract ends at the end of the season and his continuity at the Merengue club remains unclear.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Madrid was interested in his incorporation and now rumors suggest that the Balkan central defender would have ordered his agent to sign for the white team. Josko has made it clear several times that his wish is to sign for Real Madrid.
After his substitution in the Copa del Rey the alarms have gone off. A message on Instagram from the Ukrainian’s wife has set off alarm bells in this regard and it seems that the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s goodbye would be close by summer. Offers will not be lacking, the Ukrainian is a player with a large market.
