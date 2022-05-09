These are the most interesting transfer and sales rumors surrounding PSG:
Inform the chain COPE who have hunted Kylian Mbappé together with Achraf and the Moroccan’s brother in a restaurant in Madrid. They are teammates and a meal can be a daily activity, but why in Madrid? Will Kylian have something to do in the next few hours?
If the Frenchman refuses to play for Manchester City, which right now seems to be focused on other matters such as closing the signing of Haaland, PSG would go into action to take a player who has always been more comfortable playing on French soil.
Noël Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation, stated the following about the future of the former Real Madrid coach: “Do you see me saying today: ‘It’s Zidane who is going to replace Deschamps?’ Didier in the best conditions to win this World Cup”
”I would like to play for Real Madrid. Every player dreams of wearing that shirt. It’s a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for PSG and I’m more than happy here.” These were the statements that Leandro Paredes offered to TyC Sports.
The Parisian team is working to gain the services of a high-level player who has no place in the current Manchester United. Lingard has proven capable of playing his football in a multitude of positions, and it is likely that in that circumstance he will be of interest to PSG.
