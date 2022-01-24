The atmosphere inside Club América is tense. The inability of the board headed by Santiago Baños to hire reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, in addition to the team’s poor performance in the tournament, generate harsh criticism from the media and the fans. The azulcrema team has had many problems to add a winger on the right. The negotiations for Uriel Antuna, Brian Ocampo, Pablo Solari and, more recently, Paul Arriola failed.
America urgently needs a player who can play for this band, taking into account that Leonardo Suárez and Renato Ibarra left the club this winter market. The low level shown by both Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have made it clear that the team also needs reinforcement up front.
Juan Otero, attacker of Santos Laguna, has sounded strong in recent hours to become a new player of the Eagles. The 26-year-old Colombian player has had good performances with the Guerreros and could join the ranks of the azulcrema team this winter market. Pedro Caixinha, technical director of the Albiverdes, has spoken about this scenario and has accepted that the departure of the right winger is a latent possibility.
“There are things related to internal issues, I will not be the one who has to pass on that information, but many times the rumors can turn out to be true,” said the Portuguese strategist after being questioned about the possible departure of Juan Ferney Otero. The version that the Colombian will arrive in America gained more strength since the player did not participate in Santos’ defeat against Necaxa this weekend.
Given the lack of goals from elements such as Henry Martín, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas, the azulcrema board would be contemplating the possibility of bringing in another center forward. Some reports indicate that Julio César Furch, an Atlas player, or Rogelio Funes Mori, a member of Monterrey, could be on America’s list of interests. However, this information has not been corroborated and there are no elements to suggest that this is true.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfers #América #Juan #Otero #sounds #reinforce #offensive
Leave a Reply