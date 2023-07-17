We start Monday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the threats from Paris to Vlahvic, to Son’s statements from Arab football, including Xavi Simons’ move with PSG…
PSG would have reached an agreement with Vlahovic for the Serbian striker to join the Parisian team. A few ultras from the French club posed with a banner in the PSG stadium threatening the Serb: “If you come, we will cut off all three of your fingers.” This phrase refers to a celebration of Vlahovic for a Serbian political issue.
As reported Sports world, Guardiola’s City wanted to take Balde. The player rejected the proposal, since Balde is clear that he wants to succeed at Barça. City tried to sign him when they were negotiating his renewal.
”Probably, if I wanted to go to Arabia, I would be there, not here. I love playing soccer, obviously money is important too. I dream of playing in the Premier League and I still have a lot of things to do. I’m looking forward to this season and obviously especially last season when I suffered physically,” said the Korean footballer.
According to the Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, Morata’s agent, Juanma López, will be in Rome today to finalize the details for the striker to play next season with Mourinho. According to the newspaper, Morata would have said yes to playing with Roma.
Maguire announced yesterday on social media that he has been stripped of the United captaincy: “Personally I am extremely disappointed…”. According to the English newspaper the sunChelsea would be thinking of making an offer for the English center-back, since Ten Hag does not have him.
Xavi Simons returns to PSG, but he can only do it for a few hours. The Dutch star will announce today where he will play next season and it looks like he will be on loan at Leipzig. The player wants to have minutes and the Bundesliga team seems to give them to him. He will stay for a year and then he will return to Paris.
Onana will be De Gea’s replacement at United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is very liked by Ten Hag, who already had him at Ajax a few seasons ago with optimal performance. His footwork, agility and the experience acquired in recent years at the highest level have made him one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in the world. The operation closes close to €50M.
“The main reason is the opportunity to give my family the life I’ve always wanted. They are the biggest trophy of my career,” said the Portuguese, who has been blunt.
The Colombian left Juventus on June 30 after failing to renew with La Vecchia Signora, and will now land at the ‘Nerazzurri’ signing a one-year contract, which will expire on June 30, 2024, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
As Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg reports, the Manchester City defender wants to drop talks with Guardiola and has decided he wants to play for Bayern Munich next season. The personal terms are already agreed: contract until 2025 with an option for one more year. The Bavarians will launch an offer to the ‘cityzens’ of 15 million euros plus accessories. Tuchel wants him as the main figure behind.
