As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, Al Arabi, a Qatari team is about to make an offer to try to get the services of the Italian midfielder from Paris Saint Germain, who does not count for Luis Enrique. Al Hilal and Verratti already had an agreement but there was no agreement between the clubs.
According to information from The Athletic, there were three possible substitutes for Liverpool to sign for Fabinho, two of them were Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but both have signed for Chelsea. Now the only option left available is that of Boubacar Kamara, a player trained by Unai Emery at Aston Villa
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian player is currently undergoing a medical with Pep Guardiola’s team. The negotiation of the agreement is already in the final phases and could be made official today.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Manchester United’s French center-back would not be interested in a transfer to Saudi Arabia but that he would not look badly on a change of scenery in 2024.
Several media reports that Bayern Munich would be very close to signing their new goalkeeper. The goal would be Daniel Peretz, Israeli goalkeeper who plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv The Germans will pay 5 million euros until 2028.
The Rossoneri want to get the services of the Fiorentina striker. According to Il Corriere dello Sportthe transfer price would not be high since the player is one of Fiorentina’s discards, he has not been registered to play Europe with the Italians.
