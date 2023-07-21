The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan is closing the deal with RB Salzburg for Okafor. According to the same source, he is also working on the signing of Samu Chukwueze.
According to information from Bild, the Bayern Munich midfielder who played last season’s second round on loan at Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer, is close to closing his transfer with Borussia Dortmund.
As reported by The Sun, Inter would have made one last offer for De Gea, which has been rejected. The English press talks about the goalkeeper’s return to Atlético de Madrid while others suggest that his future may be in Saudi Arabia, where he could become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.
After the sad news that David Silva will miss next season due to injury, Noticias de Guipúzcoa points out that the name of Isco has gained strength in the sports management of Real Sociedad.
Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield positions and one of the names on Jürgen Klopp’s list is PSG player Marco Verratti, who could leave if a good offer arrives.
According to L’Equipe, Sadio Mané would have accepted the idea of signing for Al Nassr and leaving Bayern Munich. The German team would save the 20 million euros per year they receive and invest it in the attempt to bring Harry Kane.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Verratti #Mané #Gea
Leave a Reply