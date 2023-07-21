After closing in on Noah Okafor deal, AC Milan are working to complete also the agreement for Samuel Chukwueze 🇳🇬

Negotiations advancing with Villarreal as player already agreed to personal terms — he’s keen on the move. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/29dmrBKFyg

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023