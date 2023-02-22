We start the day with Rummenigge, a former Bayern manager, who has charged hard against the Premier League clubs: ”England spends astronomical sums and in an unintelligent wayirrational, the other countries go ahead in the midst of suffering finances, but still manage to take the trophies home. That means the English make crazy mistakes, theirs is a market out of control.”
Continuing with the Premier League, according to the sun, Arsenal is already in negotiations with West Ham, to try to get the player next summer. The Englishman wants a change of scenery and could stay in the same city in the interest of Arteta. Currently the Hammers are in decline, they have only won 5 games.
Without leaving London, we went from West Ham to Chelsea because, according to the English newspaper Telegraph, N’Golo Kante He is very close to renewing with the blue team, after the talks in this period of injury, in which the player has decided to continue in England. He Barcelona and the psg they run out of one of the names on their list.
Changing scenery and arriving in the capital of Spain, Mono Burgos has confirmed that Simeone is not going to leave Atlético: “There is no way Simeone will leave Atlético de Madrid. I ate and dined with him more than with my family… eight years in the Argentine national team, five in Atlético de Madrid… We’re friends, I know him.”
And Pedja Mijatovic, a former Real Madrid player, has spoken about the situation of Luka Modric: ‘‘Every day it is better, it deserves the renewal. He gave an exemplary press conference, saying that he does not want to be given it as a gift. He knows that he can play another year like this, at least. He’s a great player, we’re going to miss him in the future.”
To close the day, we cannot forget to go through Italy and the most fit team in their competition at the moment, Victor Oshimen has spoken about his future: ‘‘Being able to attract the interest of these big clubs shows that I am doing very well. and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. But Right now I am focused on Napoli and they have the last word. I just want to help my team win games and win trophies. At the end of the season, we’ll see what’s going to happen, but that’s not up to me. It is the club that decides.”
