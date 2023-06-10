We start Saturday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the signing of Messi by Inter Miami, to the Ceballos clause in Real Madrid, going through the wait for Rubén Neves to join FC Barcelona:
“I knew that Messi would come to Miami, we had already talked about it. I told him that I would be happy in Miami. I am very happy for him, and at the same time a little sad because he left. It will be a much more popular league, with much more audience, and everyone should benefit from it,” said the Brazilian.
After a season of ups and downs, Celta de Vigo has managed to stay in the First Division but without meeting the expected objectives. That is why the club has decided to change the scene on the bench and do without Carlos Carvalhal.
As pointed Sports worldBoth Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos had a special clause in their contract that prohibited them from ending up at FC Barcelona even after that contract had expired. In the case of Dani Ceballos, it seems that it will not matter because he is going to renew with Real Madrid, but Asensio’s future could have been in Barcelona and it is not Paris.
The Wolverhampton midfielder has been linked to Barcelona since the winter transfer window, in which there was talk of a possible verbal pre-agreement with the player to play for FC Barcelona next season, and now the Portuguese is at the waiting for that word to come true.
The facelift that Xavi has given to FC Barcelona is admirable and now many players want to be part of his new project. The Borussia Dortmund player wants to play outside of Germany next season and has turned down offers from teams like Inter Milan and Juventus in the hope of joining the culé team.
The loan of Ayoze Pérez to play for Real Betis this season has turned out to be a great addition to the team, and Pellegrini wants the player back in the squad for next season. The Spanish player is still from Leicester, but his relegation will speed up his departure and from Betis they want to offer him a contract for several seasons.
The departures of Diego Carlos and Koundé last season left Sevilla seriously injured in defense, but this time they have ensured defensive stability as quickly as possible. After the signings of Marcao and Nianzou, the club has paid the 12 million euros of the Badé purchase option and has also closed the incorporation of Gattoni, covering the position of central defender more than enough.
Nacho’s renewal seems to have finally come to an end after a season in which the youth player has not been clear about his future. Nacho has been very clear when it comes to talking about renewing him with Real Madrid, and it is neither the length of his contract nor seeking another experience that kept him away from Real Madrid, but seeking a little more minutes. It seems that in the end the youth player has made up his mind and according to reports Fabrizio Romano next week its renewal will be made official until 2024.
After the signing of Aouar, AS Roma wants to close another signing as soon as possible, this time to strengthen the defense. Evan N’Dicka will leave Eintracht Frankfurt and the Italian team is offering him a 5-year contract and a salary of around 4 million euros per season.
After a fantastic season, Arsenal are already planning their new assault on the throne of England and the first thing they want is to secure one of the fundamental pieces of their defense. According to Fabrizio Romano, William Saliba and Arsenal are close to completing their renewal. There is nothing official, but both parties have the same objectives and it does not seem that the announcement will take long.
