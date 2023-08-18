The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
After learning that Romeo Lavia will leave Southampton and sign for Chelsea, he has said goodbye to his current club through his social networks: “While I say goodbye, I want to thank you for everything you have given me during my stay. I have felt the love from all of you, even though we fell short of our shared goals. I will never forget the club’s belief and I hope I can repay the faith they put in me.”
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Gabri Veiga will leave Celta de Vigo and sign for Napoli. The Spanish midfielder arrives in Italy in exchange for 36 million euros, he is waiting to pass the medical examination.
Sporting de Lisboa wants to get the services of Iván Fresneda, according to the Portuguese media A Bola, they have already contacted the Valladolid club. According to reports from Portugal, Valladolid asks for 16 million euros
The man who has been Sevilla’s goalkeeper for the last few seasons puts an end to his time at the Seville club and leaves for Saudi Arabia to play for Al Hilal. The goalkeeper signs for 21 million euros for the next three seasons.
As reported by Santi Aouna, the French club would have noticed the odd Real Betis player such as Guido Rodríguez or Luis Felipe, yes, the Verdiblanco team will not easily get rid of them.
Bono has left Sevilla on his way to Al Hilal, now Sevilla is looking for a new reinforcement in the goal and they could already have it. According to the Sevillian press, the chosen one would be Livakovic. Another of the candidates would be Fernando Pacheco or Rulli.
As reported by Matteo Moretto, Aston Villa wants to take over the services of Marcos Acuña. The player would like to play in the Premier League.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Romeo #Lavia #Gabri #Veiga #Fresneda
Leave a Reply