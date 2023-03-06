We start Monday morning with the transfer market and we cannot do it with a team other than Real Madrid. He got rid of points again, this time against Betis and there are two hot topics on the table, the continuity of Ancelotti, and the situation of Marco Asensio. Authorized voices of the Chain BE how Antonio Romero and Julio Pulido talk about the topics:
”Whoever says today if he is going to continue, has no information, because he cannot know. If Real Madrid beat Barça and have a debacle in the Champions League, they won’t continue, but if they end up competing in everything and winning a title, it’s hard for me to think that they won’t continue. To day of today it is not possible to know, because in the Real Madrid there are not years of transition”.
“I think that there is a case for Asensio… Having a player like him warm up for more than half an hour to avoid putting him on, needing a goal and not using it, putting Álvaro on first… You put all of that in a cocktail shaker and it makes you come to a conclusion, he is a footballer with high performance who does not quite fill Ancelotti’s eye”
Also following the path of Real Madrid, Luka Jovic spoke about his time in the Spanish capital: ”Everything went wrong from the beginning. I left Eintracht too soon and, when I arrived at Madrid, all the spotlights were on me. It was difficult to fit in at the biggest club in the world. Between the injuries, the Covid and the unfair pressures, it was an unhappy experience.”
Leaving Spain aside, we head to England where yesterday Liverpool endorsed 7 goals against Manchester United. The red devils are looking for a striker and Ferdinand is clear about who his options would be: ”There are two options that are obvious. I think that Victor Osimhen, in terms of form and being the number nine striker, is arguably in better shape than anyone in the world at the moment. It is also talked about Harry Kane. He may be negotiating a contract with Tottenham, or he may want a change of scene.”
And speaking of Harry Kane, Bayern’s Sports Director, Salihamidzic has spoken about the rumors linking him to Bayern: “First of all, we are happy to have Choupo. I still can’t say what will happen in the summer. The Kane thing is nonsense. That’s not in our thoughts at all. First of all, we extended Choupo. I hope he stays the same, keep scoring goals and then we’ll see.”
Continuing with Bayern Munich, one of the players who has disappeared from the map is João I cancel. He left City because he was on the bench, and now in Munich he has more of the same, this is what Nagelsmann said when asked about his situation: “He’s hardly ever played in a three-man defense – with ball – at Manchester City. That is to say; he has never acted as an advocate in construction. And, at the moment, we are not building with a back four line. He brings us creativity and versatility since he can play both in a defense of four and three ”
