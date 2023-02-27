The rumors in the transfer market do not stop… We start this Monday morning with the Premier League, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola because from England there is beginning to be speculation about a possible departure in the next market for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, and according to the Daily Star, one of the players they have on the list is the Argentine from Brighton, Mac Allister. It is estimated that the English club will not let him out for less than 75 million euros.
And from Manchester, we have to go to London, yes or yes, because in yesterday’s derby Chelsea lost again and they have already gone six consecutive games without conceding victory. Graham Potter spoke after the match: ”I know the responsibility. He is not good enough for this club, so I take full responsibility for those results. It’s not good enough for Chelsea. The players gave it their all, they are suffering. It is my responsibility”. Does your position start to be at stake? The list of candidates would be made up of Pochettino, Zidane, Luis Enrique, DeZerbi, Simeone and Tuchel, according to reports from England.
Following on from Italy, one of the players with the biggest market there is Rafael Leão. There has been speculation on all the occasions that there has been a possible departure from the Portuguese, and once again, in the press conference prior to the Atalanta game, he spoke about his future: “I’m fine at the Milanbut I can’t talk right now. We’ll see at the end of the season. The most important thing is this game and finishing the year well.”
Arriving in France, PSG buckles up. According to the British newspaper The Times, the Qatari owners of PSG want to reduce the salary mass of the Parisian club by 30% for the next campaign, since the team has economic losses and also exceeds the salary limit set by UEFA, thus failing to comply with financial Fair Play. This could cause one of its three stars (Messi, Mbappé and Neymar) to end up leaving PSG next summer.
