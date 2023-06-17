We start the weekend with the latest news on the transfer market: from the future of Fede Valverde, to the fight to win Havertz, including the renewal of Martin Odegaard.
Odegaard has been one of the best players in the Premier League and Arteta’s Arsenal owes much of their success to the Norwegian. The latest information about his future at Arsenal said that he was going to start working on his renewal with the club, although the Norwegian has confirmed that he is very happy at the club but at the moment he does not expect to renew with the team because he has left a lot of contract
Fede Valverde has been the name of Real Madrid that has come out in recent days, since the renewals of Ceballos, Modric and Kroos plus the signing of Bellingham leave 7 top-level midfielders in the team, and because of this, rumors have come out about the possible departure of the Uruguayan: “I’m at Real Madrid, I try to enjoy and value every moment there. As I said, keep leaving my mark on this team, which is the best in the world. I try to value it and keep winning titles for the fans”.
Havertz’s future has not been at Chelsea for a few weeks now, but the teams interested in the player have been changing. After the initial interest from Real Madrid, they are now Bayern Munich and Arsenal. The ‘gunners’ have already made an offer, although it has been rejected, and the Germans are closely following the operation with Real Madrid completely ruled out.
FC Barcelona needs to lighten the squad and the rumors about a possible departure of Ousmane Dembele to PSG grew, but the player assures that they are false: “I don’t know why there is so much talk about PSG. It must be because it is French, but there was and there is nothing with PSG” “I am happy at Barça, this is a family.”
Everything indicates that Chelsea will get enough important starts to also reinvest that money in the squad during this transfer market, and the one chosen by the English club is Nicolas Jackson. The Villarreal player will leave for 35 million euros and will sign for 5 years with Chelsea, according to reports Fabrizio Romano.
Gabri Veiga’s irruption in professional football has caused a furor and many of the big clubs. After the interest of Real Madrid and Liverpool during the season, now it is Chelsea who are asking about the player. At the moment they have only asked, they have not made any offer for him.
After one of the most beautiful stories in the Premier League, Leicester returns to the second division and is already accusing the lack of money for the current squad. With the departures of Tielemans and Maddison, everything indicates that Timothy Castagne will also leave this summer and Arsenal are the best placed to get the player. Leicester expect the offer to be at least 15 million euros.
After the signings of Aouar and N’Dicka, Roma want to keep Diego Llorente, who after his loan to the Italian team has made a good impression. Now all that remains is to negotiate with Leeds, because both Diego Llorente and Roma are on the same page.
Everything indicated that Julian Nagelsmann would be the next PSG coach, but the German has decided not to coach the Parisian team next season. Adding this to the possible departure of Mbappé, PSG has everything up in the air and a very intense market ahead.
After a week in which Benzema, Mariano, Hazard and Asensio left the club, more departures are expected in the coming days. The first of the players on the exit ramp is Lunin, who was already close to leaving last season and needs minutes to continue his projection. The second is Odriozola, who after two assignments returned to Real Madrid and has not counted for the coaches.
