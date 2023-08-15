We start Monday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand:
About to make the signing of the Brazilian star by Al Hilal official, Globo publishes what the former PSG player will earn in his new adventure in Saudi Arabia. His contract is for two years, and he will earn a total of 320 million euros for those two seasons. It is a salary of approximately 13 million euros per month, that is, 400,000 euros per day.
According to RMC, the Brazilian is trying to take the Italian midfielder with him to Saudi Arabia. He is considering whether to continue in Europe or leave, and the opinion of his teammate at PSG these years can be crucial. There is still no agreement, since Al Hilal offered 30 million euros for Verratti, but from Paris they are asking for more than 50 million euros. What is certain is that both have been struck down by Luis Enrique.
Manchester City is an indirect beneficiary of the Chelsea-Liverpool open bid for Roméo Lavia that the blues have finally won for a figure close to 63 million euros, not counting the bonuses, estimated at twelve million. In the fine print of the sale transfer contract that brought the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder to Southampton for twelve million euros, there was a resale percentage for the skyblues of 15%. That is, 11.62 million euros.
According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarian team does not cease in its work to replace Yann Sommer despite the good performances of Ulreich recently. The number one option is now Stefen Ortega. Guardiola is very happy with the German-Spanish goalkeeper, he even wants to renew him until 2025. However, according to the Sky journalist, the final decision to leave or not rests with the player.
The Brazilian player ‘liked’ an Instagram post with the following text: “Last summer, Mbappé made it clear to PSG that there was no longer a place for him and Neymar in the same squad. Coincidentally, the day Neymar was practically announced at Al-Hilal, Mbappé returned to training super happy”.
After the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Josep Pedrerol announced last night at El Chiringuito de Jugones that Real Madrid is going to throw out the rest of the season with the players it has despite the injuries since a star signing has not arrived at the top of stroke. Mbappé will not come to Real Madrid this summer.
According to RMC, Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches are very close to Roma. The Argentine midfielder, who has already said goodbye to his teammates, will leave four million euros in the Parisian coffers. The Portuguese midfielder will leave on loan with a mandatory purchase option.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisian team would be interested in the Italian player to replace Neymar. The player, whose contract ends in 2025, wants to play in the Champions League. Juventus would be willing to let him go for an offer close to 60 million euros.
