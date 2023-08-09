We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand:
As reported by Kerry Hau, a journalist for Sport1, Thomas Tuchel has asked Bayern to study a possible incorporation of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bayern. Both met at Chelsea and the German is sure that he could be a perfect replacement for Neuer.
Manchester City warned that it would intervene with force in this market and it is complying with it. After the signings of Gvardiol (€90 M) and Kovacic (€29 M), the skyblue club is launching to sign Lucas Paquetá, from West Ham.
According to Globoesporte, City have submitted an offer of 70 million pounds (just over €80 million) for the Brazilian. West Ham have not yet responded, but this outlet ensures that they are expected to reject the offer and ask for even more money for Paquetá.
The Brazilian was already tested even before expressing that he wants to leave the Parisian team. With Barcelona leaving the return door ajar and Chelsea also in the running, Al Hilal is not an option to rule out either, although he would prefer to play in a more competitive league ahead of the 2026 World Cup. To make him change his mind, according to L ‘Equipe, Al Hilal would put 80 million euros a year on the table.
Jose Mourino wants to have the Portuguese Renato Sanches next season. Roma have already sent an offer for the midfielder to PSG, now they are waiting for a response, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Roman team has sent a transfer proposal with a non-mandatory purchase option. PSG has not yet responded to the offer, although from Paris they wanted a transfer with a mandatory purchase.
The Spanish international will finally head north to London. Fabrizio Romano confirms that the negotiations that had been underway for several days between Brentford and Arsenal for David Raya have now come to an end.
The goalkeeper and Arsenal had already reached an agreement during the previous week and the signature between entities was missing. The Gunner team will pay more than 30 million euros for the signing. The goalkeeper only wanted to play for Arsenal, despite the interest of other clubs in signing him.
With the news coming from England about the possible renewal of the Spurs striker, the Bavarian team wants to close the operation as soon as possible.
SkySports Germany confirms that Kane wants to close his future this week. Therefore, today or tomorrow they will send a new offer to Tottenham to try to convince him to sign. The German media reports a new offer of around 110 million euros with the variables included.
Chelsea have a very difficult time signing the 21-year-old midfielder, since, for the Brighton technical director, the offers so far for the Ecuadorian footballer are not of interest to him:
“The players sign contracts and they must respect them, and they do so. There has to be an agreement between all the parties and then there can be a transfer. We have not had acceptable offers (for Moisés Caicedo). He is our player. He has a contract with us for several years. We are also realistic if things change, we will study it.”.
Mateu Alemany, football director of the Barça club, confirms that the French winger is already in Paris and that in a few hours he will be announced as a PSG player.
