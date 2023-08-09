According to Globoesporte, City have submitted an offer of 70 million pounds (just over €80 million) for the Brazilian. West Ham have not yet responded, but this outlet ensures that they are expected to reject the offer and ask for even more money for Paquetá.

The Roman team has sent a transfer proposal with a non-mandatory purchase option. PSG has not yet responded to the offer, although from Paris they wanted a transfer with a mandatory purchase.

The goalkeeper and Arsenal had already reached an agreement during the previous week and the signature between entities was missing. The Gunner team will pay more than 30 million euros for the signing. The goalkeeper only wanted to play for Arsenal, despite the interest of other clubs in signing him.

SkySports Germany confirms that Kane wants to close his future this week. Therefore, today or tomorrow they will send a new offer to Tottenham to try to convince him to sign. The German media reports a new offer of around 110 million euros with the variables included.