We start Wednesday with the latest news from the transfer market. From Neymar’s new team, to the possible signing of Bono by Al-Hilal, going through Salah’s reflection that would open the doors for him at the end of the season.
Neymar’s stage in Europe is over, at least for now. The Brazilian player is leaving PSG and has headed for the Saudi league with an irresistible offer. After the arrivals of Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves and Koulibaly, Neymar becomes the icing on the cake of one of the most interesting projects in the league.
As reported Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal has reached an agreement with Sevilla to get one of the revelation goalkeepers of the World Cup. The Spanish team will receive 19 million euros with an option to 21 after variables, and Al-Hilal shields its goal for the next three seasons.
This is confirmed by the Qatari media Alkass: Mohammed Salah authorized representatives of Saudi Arabia to open negotiations with the Anfield club for a possible exit this summer. He would join Fabinho and Henderson in a new adventure in Saudi football. Now it would only be necessary to know which team he would reach, although it is most likely that the transfer will take place next season.
Given the imminent departure of the Portuguese goalkeeper to Almería, Lazio makes a move and, according to Gianluca DiMarzio, is considering going for the Tottenham goalkeeper. He would arrive from Tottenham and fight for ownership with Provedel. Being an institution for the Spurs, it is very possible that Levy will let him go without impediment.
According to the English press, Al-Nassr is beginning to look at options for its goal and the name that sounds the most is Alisson. Although he is a fixture in the Liverpool project and everything is still very far away, these rumors usually end in a transfer.
The president of Sevilla visited The spar and reviewed the current situation of the team, responding to the possible signing of Ramos: “We have planned planning that we are carrying out as we said. Sergio (Ramos) has never been an option because we understand that we don’t need his services. There has been a direct and indirect offer, but we have not dealt with it”, he commented.
José Mourinho’s team continues to strengthen this market with the intention of getting closer to the Champions League positions, and Paredes has already signed for the next two seasons with the team. The signing has closed for 4 million euros.
In addition to the interest in Alisson, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is closely following Aymeric Laporte, who no longer counts in Guardiola’s plans, and it seems that both parties are getting closer. So far they have only approached the player, and the latest offer with an improved salary is beginning to convince the Spaniard. Manchester City would be willing to give the ‘ok’ to the signings, according to an account Fabrizio Romano.
Lucas Digne could leave the English team due to offers coming from Saudi Arabia and other European teams, so Villa wants to secure the position just in case. At the moment there is no agreement between the teams, but the player would be willing to try his luck in the Premier League.
Manchester City are aware that they have lost a lot of attack on the right flank with the departure of Mahrez, and they are not willing to go into the season without a replacement for that position. According to Fabrizio Romanothe Rennes attacker wants to play for City and the transfer has become a serious possibility.
