Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Mourinho, the Barcelona right-back, Leo Messi and more

Rumors continue in the transfer market and we continue to have the coaches as protagonists given the impossibility of signing at this stage of the season. The regulation of being able to change managers in the middle of the season creates more movement in the transfer market throughout the year, and these are the latest news and rumours:
The work that Mourinho has done at Roma is admirable, and apart from entering a possible list of coaches for Real Madrid, there are other teams behind him. According to Corriere dello Sportfrom Saudi Arabia they want to bring the Portuguese at a rate of 120 million euros for two years.
It is the position that has left the most doubts in the team since Dani Alves left. Dest, Sergi Roberto, Mingueza or Koundé (who is central) are some of the players who have patched the position, but none of them are world class. Juan Foyth is one of the club’s favorite candidates because his price is not too high.
Bruno Saltor’s adventure at the controls of Chelsea seems to have lasted one game, a draw against Liverpool. The English team is about to sign, it is expected to be today, Frank Lampard as coach until the end of the season, when they will sign someone else.
17 years after leaving for Real Madrid, Marcelo has put on the Fluminese shirt again to make his debut in the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian reached an agreement with Olympiacos to break his contract and sign for his childhood club.
West Ham has been evolving under the orders of David Moyes, but this season has been worse than expected. From England it begins to sound like dismissal, and Graham Potter himself could be the substitute. Potter is loved like this by three Premier teams.
Despite the fact that Lampard will sign with the team today, the Englishman will do so until the end of the season, when he will leave the position for one of these two. Luis Enrique has great status in the Premier League, like many Spanish coaches, and Nagelsmann is loved by half of Europe, but the club is still deciding which of the two can be the better candidate.
The Tottenham footballer is on loan this season at Napoli, where he says he is very happy. The midfielder looked for a way out due to the lack of minutes at Tottenham and to “show my level on the field.” He also stated that “with Conte there was no choice.”
It might not have been the best game to claim a position since they lost 0-4, but the Culés fans agreed to chant Messi’s name in the 10th minute of the game, making it clear that they would welcome the Argentine’s return to the game. club.
The German attacker was asked about his future in Bild, and he did not hesitate to answer that “I still have 2 years left on my contract. I don’t have to be moving for 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I are very happy in London.” Coach changes are uncertain times for the team and no one’s future is assured, but Havertz is not expected to leave in the summer.
As reported Fabrizio Romano, the Goergian goalkeeper could head to England for next season. Leicester seems to be the team leading the fight to get the Valencia goalkeeper, but it is a goalkeeper who has drawn the attention of several clubs.
