We start the week with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the Firmino option for Real Madrid, to the announcement of Spalletti’s goodbye, going through the Messi operation of FC Barcelona.
After an unthinkable season for Napoli, falling in the Champions League quarterfinals and winning Serie A by an abysmal distance, Spalletti will no longer be the team’s coach next season. If the news comes as a surprise, the reason is even more surprising, and that is that according to De Laurentiis, team president, Spalletti himself would have asked him not to continue next year since he feels that he has given everything with the team .
The Spanish goalkeeper and Manchester United have been negotiating his renewal all season, and although it is not yet known what will happen, people close to the team are beginning to suggest what to do. While Ten Hag says he is delighted with De Gea’s work, Roy Keane was quite critical of him.
“All the United players pat De Gea on the back… I would take him out quickly. He wouldn’t be the goalkeeper for me, he’s not going to make Manchester United win trophies again,” said the former United player. .
After the last game of the season in England, Roberto de Zerbi spoke to the media about the future of some of his players and the Brighton manager practically confirmed the departures of Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo.
Real Madrid need to reinforce their lead for next season but what they don’t know at the moment is how. The club has been betting on youth for several years now but with this you can sacrifice a couple of seasons until the player ends up standing out. As it is a relatively urgent issue, a veteran could be signed for a couple of seasons and by then see Endrick’s growth or even go for Haaland or Mbappé. Firmino is a name that has been heard in the Spanish capital in recent days, and his signing at zero cost would be a great addition.
Atlético is planning its transfer market very intelligently, looking for reinforcements judiciously and at a low cost to strengthen the team, but they are also targeted by other clubs. According to Turkish media, Thomas Lemar is wanted by Fenerbahce and Kondogbia by Besiktas.
The departures of Busquets and Jordi Alba from Barcelona were not so important because of their low performance but because of the high profile they occupied, and now that the two players have been released, Alemany is confident about the Messi issue: “We are awaiting the approval of the feasibility plan by LaLiga in a week or ten days. Everything is mixed, but we have done our homework in terms of savings, we will see, “he said.
Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga in the final minutes of the season after a very difficult and eventful year in which the team’s positions have changed a lot. The achievement of the title has not been an impediment for the club to continue doing its thing, and just after winning the league they fired Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamdzic.
This decision did not sit well with Kimmich, one of the team’s stars, who said the following: “I didn’t know. Of course you’re surprised that it’s the day the German championship is won… I think it was I could have waited another two or three days,” he said.
The dismissal of Kahn and Salihamdzic has not gone down well with the team and according to Didi Hamann, it is quite likely that Tuchel will leave the team after what happened. “When people are treated like this, you have to ask yourself: do you want to work at this club? I don’t think it’s ruled out that he will soon stop being a coach. He will leave of his own free will, ”said the former player.
“I feel good in Paris and I am very proud to represent PSG and this city. I sincerely hope to stay for a long time and write a page in the club’s history,” he said after winning Ligue 1.
Rúben Neves is one step away from becoming a Barcelona player, according to advance to ball. The Portuguese newspaper assures that the transfer will be made official in the next few days. The agreement between Wolverhampton and the Barcelona club would be total. In this way, Xavi would already have the long-awaited replacement for Busquets. The operation will be around €30M.
