We start Tuesday morning with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market, from the MLS offer for Messi, to Neymar’s intention to end his contract, through Real Madrid’s intentions with Jude Bellingham.
“I don’t want a renewal if I don’t deserve it. I want to enjoy these three months of my contract and then sit down and assess what is best.” It’s been a tough season for him. Once the headlines have returned, he has returned to the path of the bench.
Florian Plettenberg, journalist from SkySportshas pointed out that, for the moment, there are no concrete conversationsbut there is a liking on the part of the club about the expansion of French thanks to a change in attitude and behavior of Pavard.
According tothe sunthe Argentine coach has turned down several offers in Europe and South America to resume command on a bench because his only desire is to return to the English league.
“The cooperation with Los Angeles Football Club gives us the opportunity to develop talent internationally within our own system. Our campus, which remains the heart of FC Bayern’s youth development, will also benefit. In the future, we will be able to offer our young players an even better tailored career path and thus a better transition to our professional teams and professional football. This makes FC Bayern more attractive as a youth development club.”
From Manchester they want the player but the harshness of the negotiations with the North London team on other occasions will be a factor that will be highly valued in the offices of the Theater of Dreams. All this, without forgetting that Erik ten Hag needs a ‘9 ′ to be able to continue optimizing his project.
There is still a big gap in the negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount as the new deal is again far from agreed.
There is no final decision yet, but the chances of MM leaving Chelsea are increasing: Mount will be on the market if a deal is not reached before the summer.
According to L’Equipe, the American team is willing to undertake a great effort to sign Messi. The situation is similar to that of Qatar with PSG. The next World Cup, in 2026, will be played in the United States. Signing him would mean not only a sporting blow, but also at the media level.
According to ‘The Athletic’, the Brazilian wants to fulfill his entire contract, until 2027, in the French capital. The club does not have the same intention.
From the club they do not want the operation for the English to be around 150 million fixed euros as has been speculated. The latest information suggests that they will offer €100M fixed plus €40M in variables. His arrival could condition the future of Kroos.
Pacojo confirmed that in the event that Jude Bellingham cannot sign with Real Madrid, the Celta pearl is on his list. He is very liked by the club and his termination clause is €40M.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Neymar #Bellingham #more..
Leave a Reply