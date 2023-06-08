🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next few hours #InterMiami

🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen.

#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/OTYWIlEzNc

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023