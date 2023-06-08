We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the signing of Messi by Inter Miami, to Neymar’s intention to play for Barcelona, going through Bellingham’s official status as a new Madrid player:
If anyone thought that Kane’s possible departure from Tottenham would be easy or a matter of days, the English club is in charge of denying it. Tottenham have just made their new kit official with Kane at the helm.
As reported by the journalist Fabrizio Romano and the German newspaper Bild, Bayern is very close to finalizing the signing of left-back Guerreiro. The Portuguese ends his contract with Dortmund and will be a free addition. This signing would open the doors for Davies, since the German team ensures a spare part.
I really enjoyed it quite a bit. I am quite sympathetic to River, I am a fan of Peñarol. I love Peñarol, which is my club in Uruguay. I came to enjoy with my daughter and my wife. If I would like to play in River? Now I enjoy being at Real Madrid, we’ll see later,” said the Uruguayan footballer.
After the downturn that Barcelona fans received yesterday with Messi’s decision to leave to play at Inter Miami, now a new path opens for the culé team, according to the sports newspaper Sport. Neymar would have offered himself to Barça. The Brazilian wants to leave PSG and the French team wants to get rid of him.
After the signing of Messi by Inter Miami became official yesterday, in the Chain BE They inform that in the next few hours the North American club will also make official the arrival of his ex-partner at Barça Sergio Busquets. Both players wanted to meet again and now they will start a new adventure in Miami.
“Manchester City is a ‘top’ team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. Summer is long, we’ll see what happens in the future,” he said before the Champions League final. He would arrive to fill the position that Gundogan will vacate.
Manchester United want a new addition to the defensive back, Axel Disasi. This confirms it L’Equipewho informs that there has not yet been a formal offer from the ‘red devils’ for him, but that for Ten Hag it is the priority for the moment.
Leo Messi joins David Beckham’s team. The Argentine will not sign with Barcelona and is going to Miami to start a new life, away from the media spotlight and the pressure of everyday life. He leaves Saudi Arabia’s offer of more than half a million euros.
The English midfielder will play in white for the next six seasons in exchange for 103 million euros plus 30 in variables. Real Madrid secures the midfield of the future. Sign a possible Ballon d’Or.
“He has a long contract with Napoli, obviously there will be improvements, but everything will happen when the season ends and we meet with the club. Everything that is written otherwise is false. It is our will and that of the club to move forward together and reach an agreement, so that Kvara can continue in Naples with an improved contract”, this was confirmed by his agent before the microphones of La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
