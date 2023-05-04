We start Thursday with the latest news on the transfer market: from the indignation in France with Messi and Neymar, to the signing of Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid:
L´Èquipe opens its cover today with a photo of Messi and with the headline: “The end of an era”. The Argentine will not continue wearing the PSG shirt. From France they look favorably on this output, since they consider that the attacker has not improved the French team at all.
The government of Saudi Arabia has once again presented Messi with the offer that it sent him weeks ago: around 400 million euros per year. An offer higher than the one Cristiano Ronaldo received when he joined Al Nassr this past winter.
Neymar did not remain silent and spoke through social networks. The middle brazilian tnt, posted a post on Instagram, in which the Brazilian is seen with Messi in the Barça shirt with the text: “All the fans have thought the same… They were very happy at that time” shortly after they happened the riots in Paris. The PSG player did not cut himself and liked the post.
“I would not like to see him in a Manchester United shirt, given the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The structure of the team is very important and sometimes fragile. But I am convinced that he would be a great asset for the Premier League” confessed the United legend.
One of the names that Aston Villa and Unai Emery like the most, according to the local portal Birmingham Live, is Nico Williams. The Spanish attacker is one of the great temptations of the Premier League and last season several English clubs already asked Athletic about his situation. Its clause is €50M.
Contact with has cooled because of its price. At this point the transfer is not affordable for Bayern. The club will not pay more than 100 million euros for a new striker and Napoli are still demanding up to 150 million euros. Bayern is aware of this. Therefore, there are no concrete talks with Bayern at the moment.
As reported by Jijantes, the ”Urracas” would be thinking of continuing to improve their attack with the hit of the checkbook. Next year they will be a Champions League team and they consider that Raphinha could be one of the team leaders along with Aleksander Isaak. The offer would be around €80M.
Real Madrid has given Ancelotti the green light to negotiate with Brazil. Carlo is focused on the Real Madrid season and leaves the matter in the hands of his agents.
As confirmed by various international media, Real Madrid would have everything closed with Borussia Dortmund. The operation would close for around 120 million euros and the footballer would sign until 2029. It is not yet official but it is beginning to be an open secret.
The option of Gabri Veiga arriving at Real Madrid is considered impossible within the club and in LaLiga he does not see a future. At the moment the footballer considers that Arsenal is a team to continue developing. At the moment he has nothing signed.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Neymar #Bellingham
Leave a Reply