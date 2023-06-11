We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Agüero’s opinion on the Messi issue, to Saudi Arabia’s offer to Modric, including Harry Kane’s situation with the Premier League teams.
“We are going to spend a lot of money, so far we have not spent anything. We have Laimer and Guerreiro free. We are looking for a striker and as soon as we find the player with a certain quality, we will let him know. Muani? Some names have been mentioned, but we will take our time to see who suits Bayern better.Thomas Tuchel also has something to say about it.He can spend 100 million, but then everything has to be ok with the transfer.We are looking for a striker, but they are hard to find “They are all quite expensive. Everything has to fit,” said the Bayern president.
Villarreal right winger Samu Chukwueze is in the crosshairs of AC Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Nigerian’s great season finale has aroused the interest of several teams. The Italian journalist points out that the Spanish club would ask for around 25 million euros for the pass of the 23-year-old winger.
Manchester United wants to strengthen positions to take the final leap after a great season in the Premier. The Mancunians will return to the Champions League after their third place. The first two targets Old Trafford handle are striker Rasmus Hojlund and centre-back Axel Disasi, according to the Daily Mail.
Paris Saint Germain wants to bring Bernardo Silva back to Ligue 1. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder was in the ranks of Monaco between 2015 and 2017. Le Parisien reports the French team’s interest in signing Silva after Messi’s departure. PSG sees a similar profile to the Argentine in the Portuguese. In addition, the French newspaper ensures that Silva would be willing to return to France after six seasons in the Premier.
The Belgian Youri Tielemans arrives for free at Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, announces The Athletic. The Belgian midfielder arrives free to the Birmingham team for the next four seasons. The Belgian international leaves Leicester after four years. In 2019, the English club paid 45 million euros to Monaco for his transfer.
United had the signing of Kane between their eyebrows. According to the British newspaperTimesDespite being the club’s favorite for the forward, the English team has lost all hope of being able to sign him, since they consider that Levy is not going to sell the player, not wanting to release Kane to another Premier team.
”Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a LaLiga thing too and an economic situation, but Leo made the right decision not to wait until the last second like in 2021,” said his former teammate.
Real Madrid is a big club, I’ve always been a fan. And to hear that they are interested in the Davies that you represent makes you proud. I don’t want to belittle Bayern, but Real Madrid is the team of the 14 Champions League. There are five big clubs in the world and Bayern is definitely one of them,” said the player’s agent.
The latest information suggests that Luka Modric would have an offer from the Saudi government of 80 million euros plus 20 in variables with 100% of his image rights. He could leave accompanied by Sergio Ramos. When the Nations League matches are over we will have more information.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Asensio and Ceballos had a clause in their contract with Real Madrid in which they were prohibited from ending up in Barcelona despite being free. Both end their contract with the white entity on June 30, Asensio has already made public that he is not renewing and has done so with PSG. Ceballos seems to be closer to renewing and staying at Real Madrid.
