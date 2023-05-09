We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Messi’s transfer to Al Hilal confirmed by El Chiringuito de Jugones, to Leao’s interest in dressing Mbappé as a ”rossoneri”, going through the negotiations between Barcelona and De Jong.
”Mbappé is the best player I’ve ever met. He is already a Rossoneri, he should come to Milan,” said the Portuguese player between laughs in an interview where the focus was on his return to the pitch. He could be ready for the semifinals against Inter and surprise.
”Leave Barcelona and move to Al-Hilal? At the moment nothing is final. We are talking to everyone, but nothing is definitive,” he said amid all the rumors that put him in Saudi Arabia with Leo Messi.
“Yes, the Glazers decided to play Weghorst as 10, spend 90 million on Antony and 70 million on Casemiro (31 years old) on a 5-year contract.” A harsh comment against the decisions on the pitch of the Dutch coach and the transfer policy.
Newcastle’s probable qualification for the Champions League next season will cause a greater financial outlay to improve the squad. According to the Daily Mail, the magpies want to join the English trio, Mason Mount, James Maddison and Declan Rice for the following campaign. The outlay doesn’t end there, Nico Williams and Dominik Szoboszlai are also targeted by the new Saudi ownership.
”If you look at the whole second half of the season, I’m playing in the team because of injuries. I tell everyone at the club, including the coaches: when they need me, I’m ready” said the Moroccan Bayern Munich full-back.
Each year that passes, the Dutch player earns more money at the Barcelona club, which is why the culé board wants to sit down and negotiate with Frenkie to see if they can reduce said amount. FC Barcelona already had this problem last year and they wanted to let him leave the club. We will see how the De Jong soap opera ends this summer.
Marcal Llorente, journalist from El Chiringuito de Jugones released the world exclusive. Leo Messi would have already said yes to Saudi Arabia and will take Sergio Busquets to play with him and they will try to move Jordi Alba in the operation. As confirmed by Marcal, there is no chance that he will return to Barcelona.
”I’m ready for a new challenge. I hope to say goodbye to Liverpool by playing a few minutes. I feel very good now. La Liga could be an option for me now” said the former FC Barcelona player.
Michel Olise It is postulated as one of the favorites to reach Paris. The English winger of French origin is liked by Luis Campos and thanks to his exploding season he has aroused the interest of many clubs, including PSG, according to the ‘Daily Mail’. He has a market value close to 30 million euros and is an absolute international with the inferiors of France.
“I am ambitious and I want to continue advancing in my career, but for now I see myself here because I am happy and I attach great importance to that,” he confessed to Diario AS. Despite the fact that many teams have been interested in the Rayo Vallecano top scorer, the love he has for the club has made him renew with the Vallecano entity until 2028.
