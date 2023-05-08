We start Monday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the soap opera Leo Messi, to the failure of the signing of Mbappé by Madrid, passing through the ”King” Jude Bellingham.
According to The Times, PSG does not rule out resuming negotiations and opens the door for an agreement to be reached to activate the one-year extension of the contract that expires on June 30. There are several reasons to think that this is possible, despite the fact that Jorge Messi told Luis Campos a month ago that they were not going to continue in Paris.
Having seen both information, the accounts are clear: if LaLiga gives him the OK, he would return to Barcelona because he is excited, but in the event that the accounts do not add up to the Barcelona club, it would not be crazy for him to renew with PSG.
According to the latest information, the Portuguese coach would have said no to Chelsea. In his head he is only training Real Madrid or PSG. According to RMCLuis Campos advances the negotiations to sign Mourinho, who does not hide his desire to coach the Parisians in private.
“We all have to get used to the fact that such decisions exist. The way Thomas is accepting right now is sensational. I know he has a special role and he gets it from me. I hope he feels it too. He gets that from me dealing with him and from the feedback I get. That won’t always be measured in minutes played. The issue is not as big as it seems here,” the German said at a press conference.
“Kolo Muani? When I look at the market I imagine a different figure than 90 million euros… More than that! He has a long-term contract. My ideal scenario would be for him to stay at Eintracht” said Axel Hellmann.
Naples already has an alternative prepared if Kim Min Jae decides to leave for the Premier League. According to reports from Italy, the club is thinking of Danilho Doekhi, from Union Berlin.
This has been revealed by a conversation with a fan who has gone viral on social networks. The Gabonese has not played a leading role at Chelsea all year and he would like to return to Can Barsa where he had a season at a high level.
As reported by the newspaper ACE, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle would be behind the World Champion. From Brighton they know that it will be impossible to retain him for another season and they are already thinking about the money they will receive for him. It is estimated that the transfer costs will be around €70M.
“Bellingham? Nothing is going to happen until the summer, if it happens, but if Jude does sign for Madrid, he will be treated like a king, ”said the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder.
“I think Madrid has a star. They are trying to amass younger players like they have in recent years. They certainly have the financial capacity. They thought they were going to get Kylian Mbappé and they offered for Mbappé last summer. I think that with the addition of playing for Real Madrid with the history they have in the city to be. And everything that goes along with it,” McManaman added.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Mbappé #Bellingham
Leave a Reply