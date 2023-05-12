We start Friday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market, from Tevez’s statements about Messi’s situation, to Kanté’s intentions with Chelsea, including the renewal of Rafael Leao:
As reported by Antonio Romero in the Chain BE, Raúl González could leave the Real Madrid Castilla bench to continue progressing at another club in higher categories. They add that Arbeloa would go up from Juvenil A, with which he has triumphed at the national level, to the subsidiary to cover the loss of the former striker.
Galtier’s days are numbered in Paris. Thiago Motta, formerly of Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and PSG, could precisely return to Paris to take charge of the squad that he once formed part of. The Italian-Brazilian, trained as a coach in the lower ranks of the Parisian team, is the surprise candidate to sit on the bench at the Parc des Princes.
“Whether it’s because of the World Cup or something else, PSG can’t treat a player like him like that. I played against PSG when I was at Manchester United and they were in the middle of the table. We can say a thousand things about a club that he didn’t take care of him from the first moment he arrived, because that’s how it happened. If they told me, being a world champion, that I had to apologize for traveling when I was away, then I would travel to Rosario and stay there drinking. They were the ones who would have to apologize, but Messi puts the club ahead of everything. I take my hat off to him,” said the Argentine legend.
After the latest information that Thomas Muller was considering leaving the club of his life, Bayern Munich, and changing airs, the Bavarians have taken a step forward. In those, the podcast of BILD Bayern-Insider reports that there was a meeting today between the German and Hasan Salihamidžić and Oliver Kahn to discuss his situation. “An exit of Muller? That is not going to happen. I am sure that Thomas will continue with us”, confessed the sportive director, Oliver Kahn, on the situation. Thus, the Bavarians seek to put out a new fire in Munich with the German, this time, as the protagonist.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea goalkeeper could leave the team this summer. He has lost the position with Kepa and does not count for Lampard, so in case of a good offer for him, the London club would let him out.
The goalkeeper’s performance in the World Cup and in the English team has raised the interest of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United, according to TyC Sport. The spurs, who may lose Hugo Lloris, are the most interested in taking over the services of the Argentine who does not have a termination clause.
The Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed what was an open secret: Leao will renew for Milan until June 2028. The Portuguese will have a termination clause of 175 million euros and will receive around a figure close to 5 million per season.
“I want to be part of Chelsea’s future for sure. It’s an exciting project. Unfortunately, this season hasn’t been at Chelsea’s level, but we want to continue on the path of success. We’ll see where I’ll be, but hopefully here. It’s a project exciting. I want to stay here, of course,” the French international told FootballDaily.
Juventus wants to sign Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United player. The 22-year-old has yet to play at Old Trafford after being charged and even though the rape and assault charges against him were dropped. According to the sunthe club is ready for a long-term injury to try to ‘reinsert’ the player in Serie A. Milan, Roma and several clubs in Turkey are also interested in him.
The goalkeeper of the revelation team of the Premier League is very close to renewing his contract with the team according to Fabrizio Romano. At the moment the agreement is verbal and he will be a ‘gunner’ until 2028.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Kanté #Leao
Leave a Reply