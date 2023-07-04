We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from Beckham’s words about the signing of Messi, to the bomb that City is preparing with Gvardiol, including the striker who has Bayern on track.
Khephren Thuram has several suitors and among them are both Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who have just entered the race for his signing according to L’Equipe. The German team has already contacted the Nice star and also with the club to try to close the incorporation of him. His signing is expected to close at around 52 million pounds.
It is an open secret, but it has not yet materialized. Christophe Galtier will leave the PSG bench and his successor aims to be Luis Enrique. The problem? The situation is not yet unblocked with the French coach, although it could be resolved soon. After 10 days without speaking, RMC Sport assures that the negotiations for the dismissal of Galtier have begun and aim to be resolved quickly.
“A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to a million messages on my phone. I was like, ‘What’s going on? I don’t normally get that many messages.” Then I heard that Leo had come out and announced that he was coming to Miami. Obviously, it wasn’t a surprise to me. I’ve always said, from the beginning, that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players to Miami at any time in his career, he would. I have always kept that commitment to the fans,” said the former soccer player.
Steven Gerrard has been chosen as coach by Al Ettifaq and has several ideas to strengthen his team for next season. According to the Daily Mail, the Englishman wants to take Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool and former Barcelona and now at Chelsea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Paris Saint Germain continues to move in the market. To the interest in Veiga we must add Kolo Muani. The French international is highly regarded in the French capital and PSG have revived their interest in him. Muani, according to L’Equipe, would also be interested in joining the club from Eintracht Frankfurt. From Germany they value him at €100M.
Manchester City is preparing its first offer for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, according to ESPN reports. This medium ensures that the player would be willing to move this summer that the club would give the go-ahead if the numbers are correct. Leipzig has valued the defender at 100 million euros, although they expect Manchester City’s first offer to be lower.
Paris Saint-Germain pushes to overtake Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Gabri Veiga. The Parisians are intensifying their efforts according to The Guardian to finalize the signing of the Spanish midfielder, who is still in force under his 40 million euro clause. The French would pay this price without much problem.
Rummenigge is the new ‘conductor’ in the negotiations between Bayern Munich and Tottenham for Kane, and is preparing a new offer for the English attacker, according to Sky. Both entities, in direct contact. The player has already been convinced by the current Bavarian coach, joining the German club being the only wish right now on Kane’s own head. Everything indicates that in the next Bayern offensive by the British there will be an agreement.
