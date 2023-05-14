We start Sunday with the latest rumors from the transfer market: from the statements by the president of Al Hilal about Messi, to Solskjaer’s notice for Haaland, including the future of Cancelo.
The future sports director of Aston Villa had indicated Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres as potential targets for the villains, who will join at the end of this season. Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton has also been interested in the Spanish-Guinean, where Jorge Mendes, his agent, has a large group of representatives. However, the Valencian seems to be the sale that gathers the most supporters.
”Mazraoui will stay with us, he has a lot of class. We would love to keep Benjamin Pavard as well. We are currently in talks with him.”
”The purchase option of I cancel? We’ll see after the end of the season… it’s too soon now. There are still no conversations,” said the sporting director of the Bavarian team.
”The coach decides, the players have to function. It’s about giving it your all when challenged, no matter when. My heart is red, I still have a year on my contract. We will talk about it in the future. Now it’s all about the championship fight,” he said on Sky Sports.
“Don’t ask me about Messi,” declared Al Hilal president Fahd Bin Nafeltras after his club’s game against Al Wehda. “I won’t tell you anything. If something comes out of our press office, you will get it. Any star who comes to our club should know that we are a great club. Our goal is to improve (the team). If you focus on one person, you lose the group”, settled Bin Nafel.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed, in a chat with Manchester United fans, that before becoming manager of the Red Devils in 2018 he called the Old Trafford club to alert them to the need to sign a young talent.
At that time he was the manager of Malmo and the player he was referring to was none other than Erling Haaland. At that time the transfer could have been closed for 4.5 million euros (Salzburg would take the lead shortly after and its price was already 8 million), but according to the Norwegian coach, the club in which he had been a legend turned a deaf ear. .
“It is always a difficult business to predict who is going to win, but if I say this I am not taking any chances. I think that this is the moment in which City will be king of Europe. In part, because we can take away the Italian teams that played on Wednesday. It was impressive that two such ordinary teams competing at such an advanced stage. When I played in Italy, they were the best. Now, I was saddened to see how it is a stage for players who can no longer break it in the big leagues: Giroud, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko… Ibrahimovic, who is 41. Italian football has financial problems, but I am surprised by the lack of quality. The first touch is so poor. Players lose the ball easily under light pressure. Both Milan teams would be mid-table in the Premier. Only Lautaro is saved”, he said in Daily Mail.
Raheem Sterling is determined to be a star at Chelsea and find his best level again in London after several good seasons at City.
After a bad first season at Chelsea until he received boos from the blue fans, whom he wants to turn around based on great games and more goals. This one wants to avoid being one of the discards of the summer in the most exclusive neighborhood of London.
”I’ll talk about the Skriniar case at the end of the season, it could have been handled better, that’s for sure. But Bastoni will not be the same case: we are also very confident because the boy is serious and his agent is too…” he said at the ‘Football Week’ event.
Todd Boehly has chosen Pochettino to lead the Stamford Bridge team back to the heights in England. He will have the task of the Argentine since he will face an important challenge as reported by The Athletic. His first mission will be to clean up the players on the team.
According to‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, there can be up to 10 players who leave the entity, and Wednesday’s game sent clear signals about this need. The tough defeat in the derby, which leaves them with few options of reaching the Champions League final, begins to cause rumors about the future of a Milan that needs to renew itself. Morata could arrive.
