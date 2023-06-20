We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Zanetti’s words about Messi’s decision, to Saudi Arabia’s offer to Bernardo Silva, including Saudi interest in Heung Ming Son.
Fabrizio Romano informs that the ‘cityzen’ club has called the player to start negotiating a renewal, and thus scare away Bayern, who maintain their interest in him.
ESPN publishes numbers of the possible operation: 60 million offer for Tottenham, and a four-year contract of 30 million euros per year for the player. The Saudi offer is now official.
”Lautaro is very happy at Inter. There is nothing. Messi? He made a sports and family decision to go to the United States. He wanted peace of mind so he will surely make MLS grow a lot,” said the former Inter player.
This is confirmed by Florian Plattenberg, who also points out that the player has rejected the option to renew for another year with the Bavarians.
Both clubs are in the final stretch of negotiations to complete the transfer of Mateo Kovacic, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian footballer has everything agreed with the ‘cityzen’, and all that remains is for the transfer figure to be shared. Manchester City puts 25 million euros on the table.
”Barcelona is a beautiful city…” He said during the press conference prior to the friendly that the German team will play against Colombia.
David Ornstein, an English journalist, advances an offer from Saudi Arabia. Jorge Mendes, the footballer’s representative, has held a series of meetings to discuss financial matters. Despite the fact that Bernardo’s priority is to continue in Europe, Saudi capital has made him reconsider the option of emigrating to Arab lands.
The German striker is once again linked with Tüchel’s team. The Bavarians comb the market in search of goals, the interest that there was in the past, is revived again.
”Move to Italy? We never know what happens, I like Italy, it’s a nice country. But I’m under contract at Chelsea. The level is high in Serie A, they have very good teams and I also like how life is in this country,” said the current Chelsea footballer.
“Newcastle have made a verbal offer to Barça for Raphinha of 30 million euros plus Bruno Guimaraes”
