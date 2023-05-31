We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the Hakimi option for Real Madrid, to the announcement of the possible goodbye to Benzema, going through the Messi operation of FC Barcelona.
Sports world He anticipates that Real Madrid is interested in joining Kylian Mbappé with Achraf Hakimi for next year’s white squad. They would be the two great objectives of the summer market together with Jude Bellingham.
This same morning the league has met to determine if it is feasible to accept the feasibility plan of FC Barcelona for the signing of the Argentine star. Last night 40 million euros were unbalanced. Via gerard romero.
TuttoJuve He has assured that Juventus is behind the purchase of a left-back. The player who likes the most in the Juventina entity is Renan Lodi.
Atlético is planning its transfer market very intelligently, looking for reinforcements judiciously and at a low cost to strengthen the team, but they are also targeted by other clubs. According to Turkish media, Thomas Lemar is wanted by Fenerbahce and Kondogbia by Besiktas.
Mirror confirms what was an open secret: James Maddison will leave Leicester City. The foxes are asking for an amount of around 50 million euros, and Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are fighting to get the services of the Briton. The magpies are the ones that are best positioned.
The lack of minutes at Atlético de Madrid could force Álvaro Morata to look for an Italian adventure. Juventus and Milan are the two teams that are fighting hardest to get the services of Madrid. Via Relief.
Several media published yesterday that Saudi Arabia would offer Karim Benzema an irrefutable contract. Throughout the afternoon his own Fabrizio Romano He confirmed that the French player’s entourage was seriously considering accepting the offer from Arabia. We will know the future of Benzema in the coming days.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Benzema #Hakimi
Leave a Reply