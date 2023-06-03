We start Saturday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the fate of Messi, to the date on which the Bellingham operation will become official, going through the criticism of Asensio from France.
“I want to shine in the Champions League and sell the name of Real in Europe. I’m from Real, Madrid’s door is closed. I don’t see a better place for me than this,” he said in Carrusel Deportivo.
Christophe Galtier will not continue at the Parisian club next season, according to L’Equipe. The poor performance in the Champions League, and also in Ligue 1, have taken their toll on the coach from Marseille. The French newspaper also reports that in the last week, the highest Qatari leaders have been in the city and it was suspected that it was to terminate Galtier’s own contract.
Gastón Edul, from TyC Sports, reports that Inter Miami has already made an offer for Lionel Messi. They would like to incorporate him from July, after the friendlies with the Argentine National Team against Australia and Indonesia. From the albiceleste country they do not contemplate the possibility that from there he will leave on loan to FC Barcelona.
Lucas Hernández has clearly told Bayern that he wants to sign for PSG. Bayern would demand 60 million euros plus accessories for the Frenchman.
This Friday, Sky reports that it is practically done. They would have already reached an agreement in contractual terms and everything indicates that it is a matter of time before it becomes official. The player had turned down an offer from BVB for two years with an option for another year because he wanted a longer contract. Guerreiro joins the list of footballers who change sides.
PSG, the club Simons came from, wants him again and they want to sign him up for next season. But, according to Voetbal International, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are joining the race for the player. From the sports management they want to incorporate one more attacker to increase competition in that facet, and this is one of the candidates. The factor to take into account is that if the player wants to, he could return to PSG for only 12 million euros.
The German midfielder has accepted the offer of a fixed three-year contract put on the table by FC Barcelona and from the club they “consider finished” the signing. What has convinced the player, apart from the duration of the contract, which was his main claim, is that Xavi has assured him a permanent role in the eleven and that the club will finally be able to sign him up. This confirms it SPORT.
“Kvaratskhelia’s dreams, her main goals, are to win the Champions League, play for Real Madrid and reach the best international tournaments with Georgia,” said the player’s father.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the only thing left to do is wait. Next week it could become official at the end of the Leagues. The knee injury will not intervene in the operation, he will not have to undergo surgery.
“I like Asensio. At Real Madrid he was blocked because someone better than him played. But eight million euros a year in salary for a complementary player… Paris is a club of players who earn money. He is a free player, so it is normal that efforts are made to attract him, but the player comes only for money. I think he doesn’t come to PSG for the right reasons. PSG’s way of recruiting is not good, we need a different project. He doesn’t care about wearing the PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea shirt,” Rothen said.
