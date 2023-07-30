We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market… Go to the end to be up to the last minute:
According to PSG Community, the decision has been made: neither the player nor the club are willing to listen to any offer that arrives. The Brazilian is one of the heavyweights in the locker room.
The player has already passed a medical examination with the Saudi team and his arrival will be made official in the next few hours. He is transferred from Newcastle in exchange for 30 million euros. He signs for three seasons and joins Firmino, Mahrez and Edouard Mendy.
The Ecuadorian player continues to press for his release from the English club. After rejecting Chelsea’s latest offer, Caicedo has tried to convince Tony Bloom, Brighton’s president, to lower the minimum offer figure (100 million), according to The Times.
The ‘red devils’ continue to get serious with the sale of Harry Maguire. Erik Ten Hag counts on him despite the fact that he has taken the captaincy from him, but from the player’s side it is not very clear if he will want to continue or not. Even so, West Ham continues to show interest in the English central defender. After several refusals, they relaunch another proposal, now for 25 million euros, and it is, once again, rejected by Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.
According to PSG Community, the Asturian coach has asked the Parisian club to sign the canary. Luis Enrique loves Pedri and he already had him under his command in the National Team. It would be an important economic injection for Barça, but they would lose their franchise player.
“Seven years ago I said that Marco was in prison and I provoked a furious reaction. I don’t regret anything I said. My ideas are not bought even for one hundred billion euros. From the moment Marco chose to follow that path, his career was over. He was like a son to me and still is. For me it is as if they had kidnapped him based on economic blackmail. He will be a very rich man, but he will never be a champion, ”said Donato Di Campli, his former agent.
According to Joaquín Maroto from Diario As, there has not been a negotiation, nor will there be one for the PSG footballer. Real Madrid considers its squad closed and does not contemplate the arrival in 2023 due to the economic amounts that are being discussed, but rather they would wait for the summer of 2024. All this seems like a strategy by the club to make the transfer cheaper.
For the operation to be 50/50, the Parisian club would have to carry it out before July 31. Both parties are attentive to the situation, but at the moment they are not close to reaching an agreement.
