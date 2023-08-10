We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened hand in hand with 90min.
“I’ve got a new dog. What about the turtles? They’re not forgotten. They’re not there yet. But they’re in the planning, a new dog doesn’t mean there isn’t a turtle. That’s for sure. They will come.” These have been the words of Toni Kroos in Einfach mal Luppenthe podcast he makes with his brother.
According to Florian Plettenberg, the ‘Hammers’ have rejected the first offer of the European champion for the Brazilian midfielder valued at 80 million euros. Paquetá is not non-transferable, but the London team asks for him more than 85 million pounds (about 98 million euros at current exchange rates).
Manchester City is willing to bid hard for Lucas Paquetá and proof of this is the information published today Evening Standard. Said information says that the ‘Sky Blues’ could offer Cole Palmer, one of their most prolific homegrown players, to lower the cost of hiring the Brazilian midfielder.
According to Daily Mail, Chelsea has fully entered the bid for the signing of Romeo Lavia. The promising Southampton midfielder is considered a good alternative that the ‘Blues’ manage for Caicedo, who is more inaccessible in terms of price, and would have made an offer for 48 million pounds (more than 54 million euros). Liverpool has been, for now, the one who has insisted the most on the signing of Lavia and has proposed up to three different offers, but has received pumpkins in all three.
Account RMC Sports that Luis Enrique is open to recovering for the cause some of the players who had received the transfer tag and who were even training separately. The first of them is Diallo. With the injury to Nuno Mendes, the Asturian coach was a little short on defense and, for this reason, he has returned to recover the Senegalese. Paredes and Wijnaldum, also among the discards, could also receive the nod from the Spaniard given the uncertainty surrounding Verratti’s future.
According to Sport Mediaset, the Vesuvius team would be close to closing the agreement for the renewal of Victor Osimhen. An important step, since he had received very succulent proposals from Saudi Arabia. The deal, yes, has not been easy to achieve. The Nigerian striker asked for a salary of 12 million per season, an accessible clause to leave next year and the management of his image rights. Some conditions that Naples was not willing to achieve. The agreement, finally, will consist of a salary of some 10 ‘kilos’ per season.
According to L’EquipeThe ‘Mosquito’ will undergo a medical examination today before signing his new contract that will link him to PSG for the next five seasons. The next step, naturally, will be the official signing. Furthermore, Luis Enrique could count on him for Saturday’s match against Lorient if he deems it appropriate.
Although the deal has yet to be reached, Brighton hope to sell the Ecuadorian midfielder to the London club before the start of the league, according toGuardian.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Mbappé #Osimhen #Caicedo
