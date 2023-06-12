We start Monday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the possibility of Mbappé 2023, to Arabia’s offer to Lewandowski, going through the route that Guardiola has left in Manchester:
“What am I going to tell you about Mbappé? The beach bar.
”I don’t think about the Saudi offer because there is nothing to think about. I have other priorities. I look and see what’s going on [en Arabia]but it doesn’t worry me”, confessed the Polish striker.
As he points out, Sports Zone, the Gabonese striker is close to finalizing a deal with the Saudi Arabian Private Investment Fund to join one of his four clubs. With a contract until June 2024 with Chelsea, Aubameyang’s future is unknown and his stay at Stamford Bridge is more up in the air than ever.
With a closed stage after achieving the triplet and being European champion with Manchester City, Guardian ensures that Pep Guardiola will not renew with the ”skyblue” team and will leave the Etihad Stadium once his contract ends, which he extended in November.
PSG has already started negotiations to sign Bernardo Silva, who is the number one goal of the sports management to fill the void left by Leo Messi in attack. For more than a year, the Parisian team, specifically Luis Campos, monitored the Portuguese as the ideal player to give an important qualitative leap to the squad.
Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern, answered in BILD about the future of Lucas Hernández, who PSG wants. “We constantly talk in conversations. He is an incredible player who suits us very well. Of course, we want him to stay for the long haul. If you saw Lucas at the Bundesliga celebrations in Munich you don’t get the feeling that he is particularly unhappy here,” he assured.
”The clubs are lining up for Gundogan. Arteta knows him and they probably haven’t broken off their relationship. We are in a good position. I think he will first assimilate everything and then he will choose one of the four clubs: City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund,” said the current director of the Gunner academy.
According to the German newspaper Bild, Toni Kroos was tempted by Arab football. This newspaper assures that both he and other world champions in 2014 such as Mario Götze or Thomas Müller were consulted by Saudi clubs regarding a possible signing, but the three refused to leave their teams in Europe.
Chelsea wants Onana, Inter European runner-up goalkeeper. The Londoners consider that the Cameroonian goalkeeper is the best reinforcement to be a starter ahead of Kepa or Mendy. Inter would have already found a replacement in Vicario, Empoli’s goal.
The London club will bet on not investing money as such in him and will propose an exchange for Koulibaly. Lukaku’s continuity could also enter this operation.
Isco Alarcón will continue in Spanish football. After several months without a team after rescinding with Sevilla, the man from Malaga would be very close to signing with Rayo Vallecano, according to Mundo Deportivo.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Mbappé #Lewandowski #Guardiola #more..
Leave a Reply